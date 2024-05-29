Doja Cat responded to the controversial remarks she made about her father, South African actor Dumisani Dlamini

The American singer said she was mad when she made that post and the additional comments that followed

The Grammy winner accused her father of being a deadbeat, and her followers warned her about that

Doja Cat has backtracked on her comments about her father, Dumisani Dlamini. The American singing sensation called her father a deadbeat this week and slammed him for not being a part of her life.

Doja Cat removed the salty comments aimed at her father, Dumisani Dlamini. Image: Todd Owyoung via Getty Images, @official_dumisanidlamini via Instagram.

Doja Cat issues apology for swearing at dad

Doja Cat has retracted the controversial remarks she made about her father, former Sarafina actor Dumisani Dlamini.

The Need To Know hitmaker said she was angry when she made that post, and the many other salty comments that followed.

On Instagram, Doja Cat posted two peculiar photos and a caption slamming her father for not being present in her life. She has since apologised.

"jk (just kidding) love you I was mad."

Doja slams dad for being a deadbeat

The Grammy-winning star called Dlamini a deadbeat, and her followers were divided. Many warned her not to make such comments about her father, while others shared the same sentiments.

"Dad, lemme know when/if you need me to re-up your makeup cabinet cuz you a b—."

Doja also tagged him in a separate post and said

"@official_dumisanidlamini I got Urban Decay, I got Pat Mcgrath labs, I got Fenty, I got Scott Barnes, let me know. I got your back, sis."

In many interviews, Doja Cat has always been vocal about her strained relationship with Dumisani. In her latest interview with Ebro Darden on the Apple Music 1 show, The Ebro Show, Doja Cat said:

“No, I’ve never met my dad.”

When asked whether she plans to travel to South Africa, Doja Cat said she has not, but she relies on her career to take her places. But she hates flying long distances.

