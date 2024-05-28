Dumisani Dlamini shared in a radio interview how his crush on Leleti Khumalo landed him a role on Sarafina

The actor said he wanted to charm her, but he ended up getting hired by the late Mbongeni Ngema

Mzansi reckons that if this hilarious scenario never occurred, then Doja Cat probably would not have been born

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Briefly News. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

One of South Africa's prolific actors, Dumisani Dlamini, rose to fame with the role of Crocodile on the hit apartheid-themed show Sarafina. The star recalled that he landed the role in his recent radio interview.

Doja Cat’s Dad, Dumisani Dlamini, recalled the hilarious encounter with his celebrity crush, which got him a role on 'Sarafina'. Image: @official_dumisanidlamini

Source: Instagram

Dumisani Dlamini on landing a role on Sarafina

Talented actor Dumisani Dlamini revealed in a radio interview that his crush on fellow cast mate Leleti Khumalo landed him an opportunity to travel to America for a spot on Sarafina

The actor told the presenter he wanted to charm Khumalo by dancing, but he ended up on the late Mbongeni Ngema's radar instead of getting her attention.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The video was posted by @ThisIsColbert with the caption:

"If it wasn't for the late Mbongeni Ngema, we wouldn't have Doja Cat in this world. RIP, old man, one time."

Netizens react to Dlamini's revelation

Mzansi could not look past the drama with Dumisani and his daughter, Doja Cat. However, judging by how he told the story, many seem to think that if he had not gone to America, then Doja Cat probably would not have been born.

@ms_tourist said:

"If only that sphandla he wore would be worn by Doja Cat."

@PostiveImpact89 stated:

"He is a deadbeat father."

@MboMahocs added:

"If only he'd been more present in Doja's life. Maybe they were miles apart, but ke, a letter, a phone call, a birthday card, something nyana. It would have been an amazing tell-tale today. I hope she forgives him someday; it doesn't change anything."

@Gats_Jr added:

"Rest easy king."

Doja Cat swears at his father on Instagram

In a previous report from Briefly News, singer Doja Cat insulted her father, Dumisani Dlamini, on Instagram, and she even called him names and tagged him.

The rapper accused Dumisani of being a deadbeat dad who only contacted her after she became famous. Fans slammed and condemned her for disrespecting her father, while others supported her for calling him out.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News