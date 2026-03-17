Rachel Kolisi recently opened up in an interview about her experience working at a Bed and Breakfast (BnB)

The philanthropist and businesswoman said she was forced to settle after struggling to find a job to earn a living

This comes over a year after she and Siya Kolisi announced their divorce, and it's clear that Rachel is finally ready to tell her story

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Rachel Kolisi revealed that she worked at a BnB to earn her own money. Images: rachelkolisi

Source: Instagram

Rachel Kolisi is stepping into a new chapter and is ready to give her community a history lesson on how, despite being the "First Lady of Rugby," she worked at a BnB.

The businesswoman and author of Falling Forward did not hold back as she revisited her past in a recent interview with 947's Anele and the Club on 11 March 2026, where she revealed that she had to literally make beds and breakfast for the guests at her job.

Rachel explained that once her son Nicholas started going to school, she began looking for a job, and the only one she could find was at a BnB. She said the decision to find a job was driven by her need for independence.

"I just started applying as a receptionist, anything, just to have my own money again. The only job I could find was at a BnB. So, I was making beds, making breakfast."

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She explained that having been hyper independent from an early age, suddenly having to depend on someone else, husband or not, was a jarring transition that left her feeling unsettled.

Rachel had quit her job to take care of Nicholas and Siya’s siblings, Liyema and Liphelo, who were legally adopted by the couple in 2014.

She explained during the interview that, as difficult a period as it was for her, she wouldn't have changed it. However, she also noted that leaving her job was "one of the most horrific decisions" for her as she had to depend on her then-husband financially.

Briefly News reported on Rachel saying she had to begin asking for money for tampons, pads and shampoo.

Her candid interview has allowed supporters to learn more about her, bridging the gap between the "First Lady of Rugby" persona and the everyday woman who has had to sacrifice for her family.

Listen to Rachel Kolisi's interview below.

Fans react to Rachel Kolisi's interview

Online users shared their thoughts on Rachel Kolisi's revelations. Read some of their comments below.

cathrinelotter5818 said:

"I definitely need to get her book. She sounds so calm and level-headed. This is why we should never judge people’s stories from what we see on social media. Love her, and wish her only the very best for her next chapter."

bafedilemautjana5250 wrote:

"Great interview, Rachel really sounds like she has healed."

Fans showed love to Rachel Kolisi for speaking her truth. Image: rachelkolisi

Source: Instagram

Xmahle_ admired Rachel Kolisi:

"I literally bought my book to pick up tomorrow as I was listening. Rachel has worked through so much pain with intention and with God. She is so aware, and she owns the healed and healing version of herself so boldly, and that’s so powerful. I need to read more of her journey! So proud of her, and I admire her strength."

zintlecele316 declared:

"Oh, Rachel has my heart."

Rachel Kolisi explains why she's keeping her surname

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Rachel Kolisi explaining her decision to keep her ex-husband's surname.

This comes after several fans and critics hounded her about "moving on" from the marriage and building her own legacy.

Source: Briefly News