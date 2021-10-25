Zizo Tshwete has shared that she is among the masses who are obsessed with the Mzansi Magic telenovela Gomora

The former Miss Teen SA title holder guest-starred on the show as the judge of Gomora High's very first pageant

Zizo was so excited about being invited for a role on one of her favourite shows and used the moment to share her thoughts

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Almost every week, a different Mzansi celeb professes their love for the fan favourite drama series, Gomora. This time around, the show's big fan is beauty queen Zizo Tshwete. Zizo shared her love for the series after her exciting cameo.

Zizo Tshwete shared that she absolutely loves 'Gomora' because of the stories they tell. Image: @zizotshwete

Source: Instagram

The fictional Gomora High School hosted their very first Miss Gomora pageant last week and Zizo had the privilege of not only judging the contest but to guest star on one of her favourite shows. The pageant queen sat on the panel besides everyone's favourite villain Principal Melusi.

TimesLIVE reports that Zizo was over the moon about visiting the set of Gomora and witnessing the magic behind the scenes. The radio host said that one of her favourite things about the telenovela was that it told stories of real-life experiences in Mzansi.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

In a post on Instagram that teased her appearance on the show, Zizo wrote:

"I LOVE that there is a strong FEMALE presence in the LEADERSHIP of the team! So the message right here: look what can be achieved when females decide to work well together!"

Thembi Seete and Katlego Danke absolutely killing it on Gomora

Briefly News reported that recent episodes of Gomora have been heavily focused on the love triangle between Melusi, his wife Gladys and high school sweetheart Thati. Most love triangles are messy but this one surely takes the cake as it has its fair share of dead bodies lying around.

Fans of the show took the liberty to give the two actresses a round of applause for their outstanding performances on the show.

Following an intense past few episodes of Gomora, viewers are giving the cast credit for their stellar performances.

To give a quick recap of the plot, Gladys recently confessed to killing Thati's son Langa in a fire she started while trying to burn down the tavern. Her husband Melusi (Langa's father) left her for Thati after she confessed to the murder.

In an attempt to force Gladys to permanently leave Melusi alone, Thati found herself forcefully shoving Gladys onto a table, leading her to miscarry.

The storyline between Thembi and Katlego's characters has been so gripping that viewers took the discussion to Twitter, showing that the emotions of the show run far beyond the screen.

Source: Briefly.co.za