The works of the late Shona Ferguson continue to be celebrated as he is honoured at the 2021 Hollywood and African Prestigious Awards

Shona has been nominated in the Best Lead Drama Series award and his Netflix series Kings of Jo'burg falls into the Outstanding Drama Series category

Ferguson's achievements continue to live beyond him, proving the slogan #TheShoGoesOn to be more true now than ever

Although Shona Ferguson passed away due to Covid-19 related complications, the seasoned actor has left behind a legacy that will forever speak volumes of him. The star has received his first heavenly nomination from the Hollywood and African Prestigious Awards.

Shona Ferguson has been nominated for an international award at the 2021 HAPA. Image: @ali.ferguson

ZAlebs reports that the entertainment industry is still healing from the wounds of the loss of a major contributor to the biz, Shona Ferguson. The late actor touched the lives of many who vowed to ensure that his hard work will live on.

Shona has been nominated for such an esteemed honour at an international event. The Hollywood and African Prestigious Awards have recognised Ferguson for his work on the fan favourite Netflix drama, Kings of Jo'burg.

The producer of the show, Sabelo Mgidi, took to Instagram to share the nominations that the show has received. Shona's name has been put in the Best Lead in a Drama Series on top of the entire show being up for the Outstanding Drama Series in Africa award.

Mzansi offers Connie Ferguson love and support after tough day: “Loss doesn’t get easier, we get stronger”

Briefly News reported that Connie Ferguson is slowly easing into the norm, just two months after the passing of the beloved Shona. Connie has made it known that although she remains strong, the transition has not been seamless. The widow shared a heartwarming photo of her and her late husband after the kind of day she would have loved to talk to him about.

After taking a much-needed break from her boss lady role as Harriet Khoza on Mzansi Magic's The Queen. The powerhouse finally made a return to the screens, picking up right where she left off with the telenovela, reports ZAlebs.

Although fans of the show were excited to see her back and Connie did not miss a beat in her role, she took to her Instagram to share that the day was filled with more downs than ups as yesterday marked two months since Shona's passing.

Her caption read:

"2 months…Today was a tough day. I needed a big hug from heaven. By His grace, I managed to get through work, and I was reminded that His power is made perfect in weakness. Grateful for His love and mercy."

Connie remains steadfast in her faith as she copes through her loss. Her friends and followers used her comments to send her a bit of love and support.

@gail_mabalane penned her a sweet message saying:

"Loss doesn’t get easier…but we do get stronger.❤️ Love you my sis"

@sibantongana affirmed her scripture in her comment:

"Indeed. His power is made perfect in our weakness. Sending you lots of love, hugs and strength."

