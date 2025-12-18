Relebogile Mabotja was recently involved in a heated verbal exchange with an unknown man

The radio and television personality recorded the interaction where the man hurled out insults at her and several women over alleged poor service

The footage has ignited a wave of fury across social media, with outraged South Africans rallying together to identify the man and demanding that he face immediate consequences for his behaviour

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Relebogile Mabotja confronted a man who was verbally insulting salon staff. Images: relebogile

Source: Instagram

Veteran broadcaster Relebogile Mabotja has found herself at the centre of a viral firestorm after a nail appointment spiralled into a disturbing confrontation with an aggressive stranger, sparking a national debate over safety and respect.

On her Twitter (X) and Instagram pages on Wednesday, 17 November 2025, Relebogile shared a video and revealed that the unknown white man barged into the salon demanding a refund as his wife's nails did not meet his expectations.

"The staff tried to address his issue as he said he wants his money back because his wife’s nails look horrible, but couldn’t even say who she was. All he did was verbally abuse them. Who is he?"

In the post, the Untied host shared a recording of the heated exchange she had with the man, where she exposed his face and car licence plates.

Relebogile revealed that as the man insulted the salon staff, she attempted to stand up for them; however, the interaction spiralled as the man turned his anger on her.

Towards the end of the video, he attempted to take Relebogile's phone and stop her from recording him. In a separate video, the broadcaster later explained what had happened in the heated exchange.

"He took my phone; luckily, the security guard managed to get it back for me. He was calling me names and insulting me."

Relebogile Mabotja was involved in a heated verbal altercation with a stranger she described as being a racist. Image: relebogile

Source: Instagram

The award-winning broadcaster made it clear that she refused to remain a silent bystander, insisting there was "no way" she would permit a stranger to subject female staff to verbal abuse without intervening on their behalf.

Reacting to the video, social media was outraged as people demanded justice not only for the staff but for Relebogile as well.

Watch Relebogile Mabotja's video below.

Social media reacts to Relebogile Mabotja incident

The footage struck a chord with thousands of South Africans who praised Relebogile for her courage in the face of hostility. As the video made its rounds, the initial shock turned into collective outrage. Social media users wasted no time in calling for the man in the video to be held accountable.

Singer Lady Du praised Relebogile Mabotja:

"Yho, thank you for standing up for them, sometimes the 'Customer is always right' policy isn’t the one, hey. People can’t even fight real battles."

Actress Inno Sadiki said:

"Oh, @relebogile, sis, I’m so sorry. I can’t imagine how you are feeling. This is disturbing, such rage. Completely disgusting. His behaviour is unacceptable. People need to be held accountable for such actions. Thank you for standing up for what is right."

bridgetmasinga wrote:

"Are you safe, lala? Hopefully he suffers the consequences of his outrage. Disgusting behaviour."

Activist organisation, Women For Change, was outraged:

"He's absolutely disgusting."

Langa Mavuso defends DJ Warras

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Langa Mavuso speaking up for DJ Warras against critics.

Following his horrific murder, it didn't take long for social media to turn on the former Live Amp presenter and pick apart his "true character."

Mavuso shared his personal experience with Warras and highlighted that while he may have been a controversial figure, he still saw him as a good man.

Source: Briefly News