A Cape Flats woman who became a viral meme without her permission turned the experience around

Geraldine Stock went from being the face of a joke that spread across social media for nearly two decades to running two successful businesses

People loved the story and shared their admiration after what she went through was revealed

A businesswoman from the Cape Flat. Images: @capecolouredculture

Source: Facebook

For nearly two decades, Geraldine Stock was known across South African social media as the face behind the vat 'n thelfie meme. The photo showed a Cape Flats woman mid-smile, front teeth out, with a caption joking about how "selfie" might sound without them. Most people knew the image but had no idea who she was or what her life looked like. @capecolouredculture brought her story to light on 5 May 2026, saying:

"She was the joke. Now she's the boss."

The picture from the post dates back to her time living in Simon's Town, where she was already running her first accommodation business. A group of German tourists crossed paths with her one morning, caught her without her teeth in, and got curious about the gap. She explained the cultural history behind the Cape Flats smile, and then they asked if they could photograph her. Geraldine agreed without giving it much thought. Nobody could have predicted that one casual moment would follow her for the next couple of years.

From Cape Flats to business owner

Growing up in Manenburg, Geraldine was one of five children raised in a one-bedroom flat. Her father ran a strict household built on discipline, and her parents made sure the foundation was solid even when resources were tight. Teachers at her primary school and later at Silverstream Secondary played a big role in shaping how she saw the world. One physics teacher, a Mr Isaacs, told his students that the effort you put in now determines the life you get later. That stayed with her.

The meme knocked her confidence every time it resurfaced. The moment it hit hardest was when her daughter came home from school and asked whether the woman being mocked was her mum. Kids had been using it to taunt her. That's when Geraldine decided she wasn't going to let one photo taken on an ordinary morning define her.

Geraldine builds a thriving business

Today she co-owns Stocklog CC, an industrial engineering company that supplies compressors, valves and parts to clients including the Navy and Eskom. She leads a team of nine, some of whom have been sent to Europe for specialist training. She also founded Haus of Chappie, a luxury self-catering guest house in Noordhoek with views towards Chapman's Peak.

View the Facebook post below:

SA praises the Cape Flats woman's success

People praised the woman and shared how they felt about her story on the Facebook page:

@Elizabeth Malan Windvogel said:

"Dont judge a book by its cover."

@londy.mcdam admitted:

"I am a professional hater and not a liar. She looks so pretty."

@zaynurah.naude.jacobs wrote:

"Who cares? She made people laugh, and she reminded us of our roots. Well done Gerrie, inspirational for young coloured women and children."

@Aziza Baxter-Davids said:

"You go, Geraldine... You've never let that meme put you down. You moved on even though social media didn't. And I'm proud to say you my school mate."

@Bronwyn Lisa Van Haght just exclaimed:

"Queen!!!"

@geraldine.stock.5 responded:

"Thank you all so much for the kind words. Your feedback means a lot and motivates me to keep doing my best."

People sharing their thoughts on a Facebook post. Images: @capecolouredculture

Source: Facebook

More SA women who beat the odds

Briefly News reported on a woman who went viral after she built her parents a home with her own hands.

reported on a woman who went viral after she built her parents a home with her own hands. An all-female car club pulled up in cars that had many stopping to stare, and what they wore had many feeling inspired.

Ayanda Ncwane stepped into a new role that split the room completely, with fans cheering her on and critics questioning if she was the right fit.

Source: Briefly News