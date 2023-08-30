Asavela Mngqithi has officially revealed the gender of her unborn child and she is excited to share the news

The actress took to her Instagram page to reveal the news with her supporters who shared in her joy

Asavela has shared her pregnancy journey with her online community and received support and encouragement

'Isibaya's Asavela Mngqithi says she's ready to bring on matching dresses in her pregnancy gender reveal. Images: asavela_m

Asavela Mngqithi has shared her baby's gender and her followers are beaming with joy. The former Isibaya actress revealed the news on her Instagram page that she will be having a girl, saying that she's ready to wear matching dresses.

Asavela Mngqithi reveals baby's gender

Taking to her Instagram page, Asavela shared a picture of herself overlooking the ocean wearing a pink dress. The actress gave off her baby's gender in her caption.

"Bring on the matching dresses — it’s a girl!"

Since her initial announcement in July 2023, Asavela has shared bits of her pregnancy journey with her followers who constantly show her support.

Weeks following her announcement, Asavela posted a series of photos of her dogs looking at her tummy. The actress said that she thought they were just acting weird but now sees that they knew about the pregnancy before she did.

"Looking at these pictures now and they knew something. I just thought ba weird."

Followers react to Asavela's gender reveal

Asavela's followers were overjoyed at the news and flooded her comment section to congratulate her a second time:

Stars reveal their pregnancies

Briefly News recently covered fan reactions over Bubu Mazibuko's heartwarming pregnancy announcement at 47 years old. The Yizo Yizo actress shared the news with a photo that had Mzansi gushing.

The publication also shared the news of Uthando Nesthembu star Mpumelelo Mseleko growing his small family with a new baby.

