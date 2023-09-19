DJ Zinhle left social media users salivating after she flaunted her toned abs online

DJ Zinhle sure knows how to keep her body firm and toned, even after having two kids

Netizens were left impressed by the Thula hitmaker's pictures she posted on Instagram

Kairo Forbes's mom, DJ Zinhle showed off her hard rock abs. Image: @djzinhle

Source: Instagram

Yoh, DJ Zinhle is a definition of a yummy mom. The Umlilo hitmaker left tongues wagging after she shared pictures of herself looking all sorts of yum.

DJ Zinhle shows off her abs

Bathong, DJ Zinhle has a stunning body to die for. The mother of two flaunted her hard-rock abs online.

Kairo's mom took to Instagram to share snapshots of herself wearing a cute jean skirt outfit that evidently showed her stunning toned body. Zinhle Jiyane posted them on her timeline and captioned them:

"How was your weekend? Have a happy and successful week."

See the post here:

According to The South African in her recent Instagram post, DJ Zinhle shared that she has been killing it in the gym, working on her fitness.

The mother of two was recently praised for her flawless beauty.

Netizens were left impressed with DJ Zinhle's stunning pics

Shortly after the DJ shared the pictures online, the star received positive feedback from social media users. Some said she looked beautiful, and others envied her body:

_nomkhosi responded:

"I'm in love with the body, but the nails are not make sure."

kwa_mammkhize replied:

"Mine was amazing sister fav except that I miss you."

theincrediblethoko said:

"Are those Abs??? No ways now I have no excuses.. you look hot mama."

thandeka9728goddess wrote:

"Beautiful as you are, by the way, you are getting younger and younger by the day."

mandebs_ofit replied:

"Imama malibe nesix pack bakithi @djzinhle ngathi ngikakunika lesami isisu esikhulekwe u4 months."

sammiezondo said:

"Weeh @djzinhle uno 6 pack mfethu. Kanti izingane zazihleliphi."

slindile_maps wrote:

"Six pack nca emtaneni."

jules.makh responded:

"Nice body beautiful."

The DJ Zinhle also shared pictures of her husband and kids recently online, serving some family goals types of vibe.

DJ Zinhle's song Thula becomes a hit song

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that DJ Zinhle's new blazing single, Thula, which was released on Friday and has already been warmly received by the hitmaker's fanbase.

The single has the Umlilo producer and mother of Kairo Forbes featuring the talented songstress Cici. Posting a screenshot on her Instagram, which shows that the video was ranked number three on iTunes, Zinhle overflowed with appreciation for how her fans supported her.

