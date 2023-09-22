DJ Sbu has finally reacted to trolls who keep throwing jabs at his "unkempt hair and beard"

The Touch The Sky hitmaker lost his cool and responded to nay-sayers by telling them to mind their bank accounts

Online spectators were shocked to see him eventually crack, urging him to watch his tone with the people who made him

DJ Sbu has defended his grown-out hair and beard from trolls with a fire response. Images: @djsbulive

Source: Instagram

Media personality DJ Sbu has finally crumbled under the pressure of people dragging his new image of growing his hair and beard with a fiery clapback that has left some people stunned.

DJ Sbu annoyingly responds to trolls about his hair

He took to Twitter, now known as X, a strong message for his haters, telling people to back off from his hair. This is what Sbu said:

"Who told you my hair or beard needs fixing, combing or grooming? It's left as is intentionally. It's beautiful to me & needs no compliments from you. Go fix, groom or comb your bank account."

Check out his response in the post below:

Tweeps respond to DJ Sbu's fiery comeback

The podcaster is one known to bite his tongue, especially when things start getting heated from trollers accusing him of exploiting Zahara. In this one clap back, he received these comments:

@Noxza_dube calling:

"We are combing your bank account by buying your urine Mofaya. Yeka ukuphaphela abelungu bakho."

@MzuzukileSoni pleaded:

"S'buda masingakhohlisi abantwana baba. We still need to be neat, clean and stuff in general terms."

@Excellentmajola warned:

"Withdraw your statement honourable member."

@MF_Jones_RSA understood the assignment:

"They must hug trees maybe they will get it."

@eliotchauke1 defended Sbu:

"You don't owe anyone any explanation."

@UncleK_UG said:

"Africans lack class. You downsize your whole life to a number in bank account that you will be leaving behind. The fact that you even felt like you needed to address this is mad."

@dumisane_ was shocked:

"Lmao, flexing on your own customers is crazy."

@Sakhumuzi__ added:

"The same people who are using their money to support your business . I thought usile ekhanda."

@CYnens wondered:

"Why do y'all celebrities assume that all unknown people are broke?"

DJ Sbu teaches "disrespectful" influencer Ubuntu

Earlier, Briefly News reported that the businessman called out an influencer for addressing former president Jacob Zuma by his name in a Twitter post.

The popular tweep was called to order after he flexed a picture where he posed with Zuma and was joined by a legion of online spectators who showed him the error of his ways.

Source: Briefly News