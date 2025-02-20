Donald praises Naledi Aphiwe and Mawelele for changing South Africa's music scene, expressing excitement about their impact

Naledi Aphiwe rose to fame after Chris Brown reposted her video, leading to a collaboration on his song Shooter and a growing music career despite being in school

Naledi and Mawelele’s chemistry in their hit Romeo & Juliet has sparked dating rumours, though they have not confirmed their relationship

Popular musician Donald has endorsed up-and-coming vocalists Naledi Aphiwe and Mawelele. He said the young stars are changing South Africa's music scene.

Singer Donald gave Naledi Aphiwe and Mawelele their flowers. Image: @naledi_aphiwe and @donaldindenial

Source: Instagram

Donald praises Naledi Aphiwe and Donald

There's no doubt that Naledi Aphiwe is taking over the South African music space. The vocalist who recently completed her Matric is slowly becoming one of the best singers in the country.

South African hitmaker Donald has given Naledi Aphiwe and Mawelele their flowers. The singer applauded the two stars for their work and said they are changing the music scene. He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Guys, Naledi & Mawelele are changing our music scene right in front of our eyes and I feel like we haven’t woken up to it yet. Yoh, I’m so happy for the future of SA music 😭"

Naledi Aphiwe and Mawelele's rise to fame

Naledi Aphiwe's star has been shining since Chris Brown reposted her video on his Instagram page a few years ago. This marked the beginning of Naledi's working relationship with the Grammy Award-winning US singer and dancer.

Naledi was later featured on Chris Brown's song Shooter on his album 11:11. The song not only solidified Naledi as a force to be reckoned with, but it also showcased her incredible vocals.

Although she was still in school, Naledi released a few tracks and even met Chris Brown during his visit to South Africa for his historic concerts in December 2024. Naledi was also praised for the touching song dedication to the late legendary Winnie Khumalo.

Her relationship with Mawelele started raising eyebrows recently when they collaborated on their hit song Romeo & Juliet, which was released on 22 January 2025. Fans have speculated that Naledi Aphiwe and Mawelele are dating, while others believe their relationship is strictly professional.

Naledi and Mawelele have shared several cosy pictures on social media, fuelling the dating allegations. The pair have not announced their relationship online, but they could make a sweet couple.

However, Naledi Aphiwe recently left Mzansi with more questions than answers when she posted that she missed Chris Brown on her page.

Donald said he was impressed by Naledi Aphiwe and Mawelele. Image: @naledi_aphiwe

Source: Instagram

Donald teases marriage with Lwah Ndlunkulu

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Donald and Lwah Ndlunkulu have made it official and are now Mr and Mrs In Denial - well, kind of.

Singers Donald and Lwah Ndlunkulu recently announced their collaboration ahead of the Denial singer's new album, Train of Love 2. The pair not only released an anthem for Valentine's Day, but they also shot a music video to match, and were dressed in wedding attire, getting ready for their big day.

Source: Briefly News