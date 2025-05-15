Award-winning singer Naledi Aphiwe posted a TikTok video hinting at her alleged break-up with Mawelele

The two singers sparked dating rumours following the release of their song Romeo and Juliet ; however, some fans thought it was for promo

Despite never confirming their romance, the two posted several loved-up photos on social media

Naledi Aphiwe suggested that she and Mawelele had broken up.

Source: Instagram

Metro FM award-winning singer Naledi Aphiwe took to TikTok and posted a photo montage of her in tears. Her caption was directed at a cheating boyfriend, making fans instantly assume that she was referring to Mawelele.

It ends in tears for Naledi Aphiwe and Mawelele

Singer Naledi Aphiwe was emotional in her TikTok post where she said, "Even if you can build a man a house in the clouds, he will still get a parachute to come down and cheat on you."

Without giving context to her post, fans instantly assumed that she was speaking about her rumoured boyfriend Mawelele.

The Romeo and Juliet collaborators never came out to exclusively say they were dating. However, a picture is worth a thousand words! Their cosy photos were enough for fans to put two and two together.

Naledi Aphiwe said she and Mawelele have broken up.

Source: UGC

Naledi says Mawelele never loved her

A fan commented on the photo, saying Mawelele spoke negatively about her on his Instagram live.

"Did you watch Mawelele's live? Yoh! Judging from what he was saying, I don’t think he truly loved you. Askies, you will be ok."

Naledi Aphiwe, who was the youngest Metro FM award winner, responded to the fan, and admitting that Mawelele was probably using her for fame.

"Lol, yeah, he never loved me. Maybe there was something that he was looking to gain, and he got it. Good for him."

Mzansi reacts to Naledi Aphiwe and Mawelele's break-up

This is what some fans had to say about Naledi Aphiwe's break-up news.

Montreal343 laughed:

"Mara, does Mawelele know SA? We will unfollow him like we did to Kelvin Momo and Scott ma attitude. We don’t play this side."

JaneSemenya said:

"Mawelele wanted to be famous. Heal mama, you will be okay."

Ligugu argued:

"Mawelele loves you, he said so himself. Most relationships have their ups and downs. Please do not make your enemies happy because that was what they wanted in the first place. Remember that nobody is perfect."

Sphaka comforted:

"Be strong, my love. You will experience chest pains. But in the end, everything passes.

Mrs Khanyisile Ligege joked:

"Please release a song before your heart heals from heartbreak."

Mawelele wins big at Metro FM awards

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mawelele was one of the big winners at the 2025 Metro FM Music Awards.

The Afro-Pop singer took home three awards from the prestigious event. Mawelele took home the Best Newcomer and Best R&B awards, as well as the Best African Pop Song trophy for Romeo and Juliet.

Fans congratulated the star as many declared that it was finally his time to take over the spotlight.

