South African popular music producer and businessman DJ Shimza recently celebrated his birthday

The music producer posted pictures of himself when he was young as he turned 36 on Thursday, 15 May 2025

Many netizens on social media flooded the comment section with birthday messages for the star

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

DJ Shimza celebrated his 36th birthday on 15 May 2025. Image: @shimza.dj

Source: Instagram

South African popular music producer and businessman DJ Shimza marked another year around the sun.

Recently, the internationally acclaimed DJ who shared his Afro-house knowledge at the International Music Summit in Ibiza, kicking off in August 2025, celebrated his 36th birthday on Thursday, 15 May 2025.

DJ Shimza posted two pictures of himself when he was younger in celebration of his special day and paired with this message: "Happy 26th birthday to me."

See the post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Netizens wish DJ Shimza a happy birthday

Shortly after the star shared that he was celebrating his birthday, many netizens flooded the comment section with birthday wishes. Here's what they had to say:

DJ Black Coffee wrote:

"Happy birthday Shimza!"

Amapiano star Robot Boii said:

"2nd Frame is on the Tuck-In Level. Happy Birthday, Shimmy…"

Refilwe Modiselle commented:

"Happy blessed birthday bro. May God grant you many more years blessed, filled with the desires of your heart."

jeremiahasiamah mentioned:

"google still doing you dirty haha - HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY BOY."

sisangile responded:

"36! Happy birthday, DJ. Enjoy your day. Keep making us dance."

kimcohen_official replied:

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY ASH. GOD BLESS YOU FAMFAM."

gavinkingsley said:

"Love those photos! Happy birthday."

DJ Shimza posts 2 pictures of himself when he was younger. Image: @shimza.dj

Source: UGC

DJ Shimza secures Ibiza residency

Meanwhile, DJ Shimza prepared to bring the local flavour and vibrant sounds of South Ah to Ibiza after recently scoring an incredible partnership. Coming from his talk at the International Music Summit in Ibiza, where he educated the world on Afro-House, the famed disc jockey has officially secured a residency at an iconic nightclub called Club Chinois.

Speaking on the collaboration, the DJ and respected philanthropist said it was a dream come true:

"Club Chinois represents the pinnacle of global club culture, and to be part of it is a dream realised. This is proof that no place is too far when music is your compass."

Kicking off in August 2025, Shimza will be joined by fellow tastemakers to bring Club Chinois to life and usher in the summer sun. His PR agency, Just Exist, told Briefly News all about Club Chinois:

"Club Chinois is more than just a venue; it is a living, breathing homage to the timeless allure of the dancefloor. Fusing music, art, culture, and creativity in immersive, unforgettable nights, Club Chinois has hosted the most celebrated names in electronic music. And now, Shimza brings the pulse of Afro House to its revered stage."

DJ Shimza draws mixed reactions after tweet about China

As reported by Briefly News, South African recording artist DJ Shimza caused a debate about his way of thinking after he tweeted about China’s production of clothes.

The DJ caused a reaction from local fans after she said most people think of China as a massive factory that produces fake clothes.

Source: Briefly News