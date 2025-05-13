South African talented singer Lira recently celebrated a milestone after suffering a stroke

The Ixesha hitmaker announced on social media that she has been singing for a year post-stroke

Lira posted several pictures of her first public performance in May 2024 after recovering from a stroke

South African award-winning singer Lira has been making many netizens proud with her progress and healing after she suffered a stroke in 2022.

Recently, the Ixesha hitmaker shared an announcement on social media that she was celebrating a milestone. Lira revealed that it has been a year since she started singing publicly after recovering from a stroke. The star shared that her first performance was at the Bassline Festival in Johannesburg in May 2024.

She posted several pictures on her Instagram page of her performance and wrote:

"The first time I performed in a public space at last year’s Mother’s Day celebration held at @niroxfoundation with the @johannesburgphilharmonic alongside @maleh_music! 12 May 2024. It’s a year since I’ve been singing post stroke."

Netizens show Lira love

Shortly after she announced the celebration of her milestone, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Lira's post, and others showed love to the singer.

sisangile commented:

"We believe in you."

ginameigosgabriel said:

"We give glory to God for His mercy and grace upon your life. May you continue healing permanently. Amen."

maleh_music wrote:

"God's Faithfulness. You are exceptional. It was epic. What an honour!"

chef_jay_dinoko responded:

"You are the reason I believe in God's favour and love."

madali_mabale replied:

"@miss_lira, you are living proof that 'we are not what happened to us', and what's more, you're a living testimony that when God's not done with you, he'll put you back together no matter how hard the fall. Makes me think of Humpty Dumpty. Ke kopa dress eo vele."

Lira's make-up-free video gets SA talking

Meanwhile, Lira is among the many celebrities who are brave enough to share their make-up-free faces on social media. While many choose to hide behind heavy make-up and filters, the star shared an unedited clip showing her skin before applying make-up.

The now-viral clip was shared on the microblogging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, by the popular blog MDN News. In the video, the Feel Good singer shows her clear skin and slowly transitions to a subtle make-up look.

Briefly News sat down with freelance makeup artist Benedict Muzembe to discuss the impact of makeup on shaping beauty standards.

"Makeup has the ability to transform and enhance one's features, which can, in turn, influence how others perceive beauty. Celebrities, in particular, are often held to unrealistic beauty standards, and makeup plays a crucial role in helping them achieve these expectations."

Bassline Fest marks Lira's triumphant return to music

Briefly News previously reported that singer Lira is in high spirits after a successful performance at the Bassline Festival in Johannesburg. The star had taken a break from the spotlight to recover from the stroke she suffered in 2022.

The Feel Good singer was overwhelmed by the love her supporters showed her at the festival, so she poured her heart out in an Instagram post. Following her performance, Lira shared some of the content taken from there and penned a sweet message to express her gratitude.

