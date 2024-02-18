Black Coffee, Julius Malema, and Oskido recently linked up for a nostalgic vinyl listening session

Oskido shared snapshots and videos of the gathering on social media to give Mzansi an inside look

The trio reminisced over old-school music and created an infectious vibe that fans are buzzing about

Black Coffee entertained Julius Malema and Oskido with old-school music. Image: @oskidoibelieve, @julius.malema.sello and @realblackcoffee

DJ Black Coffee recently hosted a unique gathering at his place, welcoming Julius Malema and Oskido for a trip down memory lane.

Old-school SA music

As they flipped through Black Coffee's vinyl collection, they enjoyed the golden oldies of South African music.

Jamming to classics

Oskido posted photos and videos of the memorable hangout on his Instagram page. The co-founder of Kalawa Jazmee raved about the evolution of local music.

"Exploring Black Coffee's vinyl collection. We’re looking back at our years of hard work that have transformed into Amapiano, Afro Tech, and more. This musical journey has not only shaped beats but also driven economic growth, paving the way for generational wealth."

Ingrammers amazed by camaraderie

Oskido's post garnered likes and plenty of comments. Fans loved seeing the joy and unity through the power of music.

@edd_everything said:

"This live was amazing. Black brother doing their thing. The set-up, the mood, the company and the presence. Loved it."

@arobotwithsoul commented:

"Julius Malema really loves music. "

@blinggotsoul mentioned:

"Kalawa catalogue is MASSIVE. We thank you grootman for your contribution to the industry."

@mkiva_unathi wrote:

"My kinda vibe. Legendary. My big brother doing best."

@i_am_william_zv stated:

"This is too dope."

@dr_clintt added:

"Iconic moment."

@zach_dangote shared:

"Lowkey I want that house for myself. This is so nice."

@mphochristine posted:

"Mara banna ba happy without basadi, ❤️ best version. "

