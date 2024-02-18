Kamo Mphela and Bontle Modieselle were one of South African celebrities who recently enjoyed their time in

The dancers, along with Robot Boii, were in the USA for the weekend dedicated to basketball culture

Bontle Modieselle and Kamo Mphela shared their experience in America, where they met some celebrities

Kamo Mphela set off to the USA with other South African stars. Bontle Modieselle was also a part of the group that made it to America in time to watch the NBA All-Star event.

Kamo Mphela, Bontle Modiselle and Robot Boii were in America for the NBA all-star weekend. Image: @robot_boii / @bontle.modiselle / @kamo_mphelaxx

Kamo Mphela gave her fans a sneak peek of her USA trip on social. Bontle Modieselle did the same, and she showed that they were rubbing shoulders with local celebrities in America.

Mzansi dancers slay in America

Dancers Kamo Mphela and Bontle Modieselle were in America for the NBA All-Star weekend, where the best basketball players are picked to face off in a game. Both of the stars posted amazing Instagram to show off their experience.

Bontle Modieselle posted pictures with American stars, including Keith Lee. She also took pictures with Kamo Mphela and Robot Booii. See the post:

Kamo Mphela did a little bit of shopping and explored Indianapolis. See her post:

Fans delighted by celebs' dance video in America

A popular entertainment blogger on Twitter @MDNewss shared a video of the three enjoying America. People could not stop raving about Kamo, Bontle and Robot Boii.

Read the comments below:

@PHELADIMASHABE3 said:

"Beautiful."

@Mrs_Economist_ gushed:

"Bontle is so cool."

@Aria4991 applauded:

"They all ate. Wish the video is longer."

@mohapi_win applauded:

"Bontle she killed it."

_Bongani__ argued"

"Robot Boii was supposed to be in the middle."

@miss_fine_wine was pleased:

"They devoured."

