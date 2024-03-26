Media personality Pearl Thusi posted four stunning selfies flaunting her stylish new braided hairstyle

The DJ and TV presenter did shoulder length brown braids with beads at the end, a simple yet elegant look

Pearl Thusi, who also dabbles as an actress and reality TV star, has netizens gushing over her gorgeous look

Briefly News spoke to a professional hairstylist and salon owner from Vicky's salon, who shared how people can achieve this look

Pearl Thusi can pull off any look. The media personality got herself some fresh new braids and left many people stunned.

Pearl Thusi showed off her gorgeous brown braids. Image: @pearlthusi

Source: Instagram

Pearl Thusi proves old styles can still look fashionable

The media personality posted four captivating selfies where she flaunted her stylish new braided hairstyle. The TV presenter turned DJ did shoulder-length brown braids with beads at the end, giving it a simple yet elegant look.

The posts were shared by @MDNnewss, who captioned it:

"Pearl Thusi show off her new hairstyle."

Hairstylist speaks to Briefly News

Briefly News spoke to a professional hairstylist and salon owner, Vicky, who owns Vicky's salon, and shared tips on how people can achieve this look.

"This is a usual hairstyle, but I can't say it is old just not part of the hottest trends right now. To achieve this look you might want to explore other hair fibre colours but the one used in this picture is possibly Colour 33. Cut it three times, comb to separate the hair strands an start plaiting it on washed and conditioned natural hair.

"Braid until you reach slightly below the shoulders to make way for the beads. Once the beads are added, burn the edges so the beads do not fall out."

Vicky also added that taking care of braids is of utmost importance so they last longer. The hair enthusiast said you used your preferred braid spray, and the most important thing to do is to cover the hair with either a bonnet or a bandana.

Mzansi gushes over Pearl Thusi's new gorgeous look

Pearl Thusi had netizens gushing over her stunning look. Some even said she looks like Beyonce Knowles and her sister, Solange Knowles.

@TMasinga2 said:

"She’s gorgeous kodwa Ewu."

@Mandlela9 gushed:

"She is beautiful, she looks like Beyonce if you do not stare at her too long"

@Aria4991 added:

"Pearl is gorgeous."

@fundiswa_tuswa added:

"She's so pretty, I don't get used to her beauty."

@MKatlegoTsele mentioned:

"She looks like Solange, Beyonce's little sister."

Pearl Thusi launches DJ career

In a previous report from Briefly News, Pearl Thusi has launched her career as a DJ after being seen behind the decks.

She gave an electrifying Amapiano set during a show and stunned many people with her DJing talent. However, peeps criticised the rise of DJs in the country, saying people are now using it as a popularity contest.

