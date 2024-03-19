Media personality Bonang Matheba stunned at the South Africa Style Awards with her overall gorgeous look

Bonang Matheba stepped into her Beyonce era when she donned a platinum hairstyle

Her entire look made her look regal as she wore a gold gown and had a very dramatic makeup look

Bonang Matheba did not disappoint as always. The media darling stepped out in high fashion at the 2024 South African Style Awards.

Bonang Matheba looked stunning at The South African Style Awards. Image: @bonang

Source: Instagram

Bonang Matheba stuns at The SA Style Awards

The media personality Bonang Matheba looked ravishing at the prestigious event. The South Africa Style Awards are all about fashion and of course, Bonang did not disappoint.

Stepping into her Beyonce era, Bonang donned a platinum hairstyle that was laid neatly into a low ponytail. Her almost dramatic make-up look made her face look perfect.

Her entire look made her look regal as she wore a gold gown and showed skin. The picture was shared by X blogger .

According to a statement sent to Briefly News, the Style Awards recognises those gamechangers who do it fashionably.

"The South African Style Awards commemorates its 26th instalment this year honouring individuals across various industries, who have not only made an indelible mark on local soil, but who have become powerful vehicles for change globally too."

Fans thirst over Bonang

In the comments section, fans could not stop raving about Bonang.

@SchoolsinNaija:

"Electrifying!!! She gat the juice and the sauce."

@Lush_Beauty1:

"She is gorgeous."

@Asa_Sigoxo:

"A girl that never misses."

@sheilamanyorio:

"Omg stunning."

@Black_Is_Queen

"Yes our girl @Bonang, yaaaaaaassssss that time I wanna see the dress from top to bottom wenana!!!!!!!! She never misses ke sana."

Bonang Matheba to give back to business owners

In more positive Bonang Matheba news, Briefly News reported that Bonang Matheba is looking to gift two beauty business owners a BNG mini fridge. The media mogul's alcoholic brand recently turned five years old, and she's feeling extra generous.

Fans flooded Bonang's comments with suggestions of their favourite beauty brands and owners who are either nail parlours or a hair salon.

