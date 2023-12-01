Beyoncé faced backlash from fans who accused her of skin bleaching after she shared pictures from the premiere of Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé

Social media users noted that the singer appeared whiter than her normal skin shade

While some defended her attributing the difference to hair and lighting, others criticised her alleged departure from natural features

Beyoncé's recent picture at the Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé movie premiere has left a bitter taste in her followers' mouths. The larger-than-life singer's fans said she looked like she was lightening her skin.

Beyoncé has been accused of bleaching her skin.

Source: Instagram

Beyoncé accused of skin bleaching after viral picture

The BeyHive was divided after Beyoncé's new pictures made it to the streets. The star came under fire from social media users when she shared her look from her much-awaited Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé premiere in the US.

Beyoncé stepped out looking like the queen she is in a figure-hugging metallic dress and platinum-blonde hair. The snaps charted social media trends as fans suggested that the Single Ladies singer was bleaching her skin.

The singer seemingly hit back at the accusations with subtle responses. She headed to her Instagram page to share more pictures from the night, including a close-up snap that had fans buzzing.

A social media user with the handle @MulhollandL0ver shared the picture of the Irreplaceable singer alongside her legendary husband Jay-Z and wrote:

"Keep in mind, THIS woman made a song dissing a white woman as 'Becky with the good hair'".

Beyoncé's picture fuels skin bleaching rumours

Social media users weighed in on Queen Bey's pictures. Some said the singer looked too white, while others defended her saying it was because of her hair and bad lighting.

@drewdamn87 said:

"She really trying to pull a Michael Jackson. Out here looking like Gwen Stefani."

@sameoldthxng added:

"So many black women hate their natural features. Look at the difference in how they look, Jay-Z proudly rocking his natural melanin and hair, Beyonce..... Not so much."

Beyoncé’s mom Tina Knowles attacks trolls over daughter’s look

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Beyoncé's look for the premiere of the anticipated Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé received mixed reactions, and Tina Knowles decided to address the haters.

The singer's pictures from her launch made her look lighter in complexion and caused an uproar where netizens accused her of bleaching her skin and trying to be white (the platinum blond hair didn't help).

