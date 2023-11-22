Haibo, Thando Thabethe is being accused of bleaching her skin

The media personality's photo sparked skin-lightening rumours but her supporters were quick to defend her

Mzansi rubbished the claims that Thabooty bleached her skin, raising the fact that she has always been light-skinned

Fans came for Thando Thabethe's defence after the 947 presenter was accused of bleaching her skin. Images: thando_thabethe

Thando Thabethe is facing backlash after netizens accused her of bleaching her skin. The LOL SA cast member's photo looking more pale than usual found its way to Twitter (X) and raised concern, but her fans had her back. Mzansi swiftly shot down the skin-lightening rumours saying she was born that way.

Mzansi rubbishes Thando Thabethe bleaching rumours

Netizens recently came to Thando Thabethe's defence after she was accused of bleaching her skin. A photo of the media personality looking pale and flushed sparked skin-lightening rumours, where X user News Oclock brought up Khanyi Mbau:

"Thando Thabethe getting lighter? What in the Khanyi Mbau is this?"

Mzansi quickly rubbished the claims:

fcfortune defended Thando:

"Thando has always had this complexion. This is such a reach!"

Owomthetho pointed out:

"She has always been light in complexion. What are you on about?"

sbue_mj said:

"She’s never been dark-skinned pls."

Thando Thabethe faces backlash over blonde wig

Ahead of the Springboks' Rugby World Cup win, Thando Thabethe showed her support for the team by dressing up as Faf de Klerk.

Complete with the Boks' shirt and a blonde wig, Thando called herself "Faf Thabethe" and had social media buzzing with criticism - yoh, le strict!

Ori_RSA said:

"Y’all are really fighting hard to be White."

BAYANDA26607269 pointed out:

"The black community is finished I’m afraid."

Cossy92 wrote:

"Most ladies want to be white I wonder."

lekoloanemanam2 revealed:

"That is our biggest problem as black people. I always say especially middle class the they think they are white."

1235789X posted:

"Black women are dying to become white, skin bleaching, hair extensions, body piercings, tattoos, you name it."

Mzansi accuses Msawawa of skin-lightening

In a recent report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Msawawa's photo looking lighter than how Kwaito fans remember him. The Bhibo hitmaker's complexion sparked skin-bleaching rumours and had fans writing think-pieces:

Obed Kgonyane said:

"I blame the music industry while you're still young don't play there, focus on some other things."

