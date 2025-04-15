The stadium isn’t chosen randomly — it consistently meets the PSL’s criteria on logistics, safety, sponsor objectives, and fan experience

The city’s lifestyle offering — beaches, affordable accommodation, and entertainment — turns football finals into full-blown fan experiences

From smooth operations to event reliability, Moses Mabhida has built a winning reputation with the PSL, sponsors, and supporters alike

When it comes to South African football’s showpiece events, there’s one stadium that seems to have its name permanently etched on the PSL’s clipboard: Moses Mabhida. Whether it’s the MTN8, the Nedbank Cup, or the Telkom Knockout in years past, Durban’s iconic 2010 World Cup venue always finds itself in the spotlight. But why? The answer, it seems, is layered — a fusion of strategy, reliability, and, dare we say, charm.

What sets Moses Mabhida apart isn’t just its picturesque arch or its past World Cup glamour. Image: SABC Sport.

Source: Facebook

No principle of rotation

Contrary to the popular belief that cup final venues rotate for fairness, there is no such official policy. The PSL instead considers “event categories,” safety logistics, accessibility, and — crucially — the sponsor’s objectives. And according to insiders, Moses Mabhida ticks all the boxes.

The Durban advantage

What sets Moses Mabhida apart isn’t just its picturesque arch or its past World Cup glamour. It’s location, location, location. Durban’s appeal isn’t just geographical; it’s emotional. With beaches, nightlife, and relatively affordable accommodation, the city transforms football into a weekend getaway. For fans, it’s more than a game — it’s a vibe.

We don’t just host finals — we make them memorable,” says Vusi Mazibuko, the stadium manager.

We block out our calendar for potential final dates. We treat every final like the first one.

Durban has the PSL’s edge

There’s also a level of trust the PSL and sponsors have built with the stadium over time. Consistency in operations, reliable catering, smooth logistics, and accessible transport routes make Moses Mabhida a low-risk, high-reward option. And for fans like Orlando Pirates supporter Phillip Jwarha, it’s tradition.

The road trip, the beaches, the win — Durban always delivers,” he says.

We go home smiling.

Moses Mabhida hosts another PSL final in Durban. Image : Lorenz Kohler.

Source: Facebook

Is it fair that Moses Mabhida dominates?

Critics argue that this dominance sidelines other capable venues. Cities like Bloemfontein, Port Elizabeth, and even Polokwane have modern facilities and passionate fans. Yet, without a strict rotation policy, Moses Mabhida remains the PSL’s go-to — not because it’s favoured, but because it keeps earning the favour. Until another city matches the total package Durban offers — fun, function, and flawless delivery — don’t expect the PSL to fix what isn’t broken. So, as Pirates and Chiefs prepare for yet another showdown in eThekwini, one can only ask: Why always Moses Mabhida? Because, simply put, it works.

Kaizer Chiefs' qualification still in limbo

Briefly News previously reported that Kaizer Chiefs’ qualification for next season’s CAF Confederation Cup is still uncertain, despite their recent 2-1 victory over Mamelodi Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup semi-finals.

While the win has sparked speculation about Chiefs securing continental football, their spot remains unconfirmed and depends on the outcomes of upcoming matches involving Orlando Pirates and Stellenbosch FC.

The PSL will have the final say on which teams represent South Africa, especially if more than two teams meet qualification criteria. Chiefs may need to win the Nedbank Cup final on 10 May to guarantee their place in Africa’s second-tier tournament.

Source: Briefly News