Although Chiefs' victory over Mamelodi Sundowns has led to speculation about their qualification, their place in the tournament is still unconfirmed and dependent on several upcoming results

The qualification process is heavily influenced by the performance of both Orlando Pirates and Stellenbosch FC, with their outcomes potentially affecting Chiefs' chances

The PSL will ultimately decide which teams represent South Africa in the CAF Confederation Cup, and if multiple teams qualify, the final decision on who participates could be complicated

Despite reports suggesting that Kaizer Chiefs have secured their place in next season’s CAF Confederation Cup, the truth is more complicated. Their spot in Africa’s second-tier competition is far from confirmed, as their qualification hinges on several factors, including the outcomes of upcoming matches in the domestic league.

Full Kaizer Chiefs starting eleven posing for the traditional team picture on the pitch.

Source: Facebook

Chiefs' dramatic 2-1 victory over Mamelodi Sundowns in the semi-finals of the Nedbank Cup has put them on course for a final showdown with Orlando Pirates on 10 May. This win has sparked speculation that the club has already qualified for continental football. However, this assumption may be premature.

Pirates and Stellenbosch hold the key

The qualification process for the CAF Confederation Cup is still dependent on other teams' performances. Orlando Pirates, who are likely to finish in the league's top two, could secure CAF Champions League football, but they could also miss out if they falter in the league or lose to Chiefs in the Nedbank Cup final. In this case, Pirates would then need to win the final to qualify for the Confederation Cup. Meanwhile, Stellenbosch FC, who are currently in the semi-finals of the Confederation Cup, can secure their place in next year's tournament by winning the competition. However, this doesn't guarantee Chiefs' qualification. The Premier Soccer League (PSL) will ultimately have to decide who qualifies if more than two teams meet the requirements.

The PSL's role in deciding qualification

The PSL plays a crucial role in the final decision, as it determines which teams will represent South Africa in the Confederation Cup. Normally, the team finishing third in the league and the winner of the major cup competition earn these spots. But, if three teams qualify outright, the PSL will have to make a decision on which two teams participate. If Stellenbosch wins the Confederation Cup, it will complicate matters further, as the team would expect the chance to defend their title. This could cause frustration if the PSL selects other teams over them.

Kaizer Chiefs squad posing together for a team photo before kickoff.

Source: Facebook

Chiefs need to win to confirm qualification

With all these uncertainties, Kaizer Chiefs may need to win the Nedbank Cup final to guarantee their participation in the CAF Confederation Cup next season. Until then, the qualification race remains unclear, and fans will have to wait for the outcomes of other fixtures to see if Chiefs can secure their place.

