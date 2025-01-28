Zari The Bosslady has shown support for Annie Idibia amid her divorce from 2Baba, sharing a heartfelt message on Instagram

Fans praised Zari for her unexpected show of sisterhood, especially considering their past conflicts on Young, Famous & African

Social media users expressed admiration for Zari’s maturity, with many commenting on her beautiful, supportive gesture toward Annie

Zari The Bosslady has shared a message of support for Annie Idibia amid her ongoing divorce from 2Baba. The SA-based Ugandan businesswoman was praised for showing love to Annie despite their fights on Young, Famous & African.

Zari rallies behind Annie Idibia amid her divorce

Annie Idibia has been making headlines since her husband 2Baba's shocking divorce announcement on social media. Fans have been concerned about Annie's wellbeing after reports that she was not taking her divorce well.

Taking to her Instagram page, Zari The Bosslady shared a picture with Annie and urged her to keep fighting because the continent loves her. The post read:

"AFRICA loves you baby girl @annieidibia1"

Fans respond to Zari's post

Social media users lauded Zari for being a sister's keeper. Many admitted that they did not expect Zari to speak up for Annie because of their beef on the show.

@thetomiopajobi said:

"Annie is loved. She will come out stronger and better. ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

@world_boss_queen1 wrote:

"Zari is so mature. I love you girl with your beautiful soft heart ♥️"

@queenmercyatang commented:

"Thank you zari, Annie is loved. And she will be fine💯❤️❤️❤️"

@honeys__money commented:

"This is big of you and you have my respect."

@its_tatenda_nk wrote:

"A Woman standing for another woman despite their differences!! Sisterhood!!!"

@emporiumexquisite added:

"This is beautiful Boss lady ❤️👏 women supporting women when the chips are down."

2Baba spotted getting cosy with another woman

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that a video of Nigerian musician Innocent "2Baba" Idibia with another woman just hours after the news of his divorce announcement has gone viral on social media. The video shows the singer getting cosy with the unidentified woman.

Social media users are not shocked by the trending video of award-winning Nigerian singer 2Baba hanging out with another woman hours after dropping the bombshell about his divorce from Annie Idibia.

