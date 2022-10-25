Lemons (Lemonade) rapper AKA has come forward to explain what happened between him and Reebok

According to Mega's most recent tweet, Reebok paid him R120K monthly, but he was unable to make money through the sneaker

South Africans have been baffled by AKA's explanation because all they know is that Mega ended the deal because he made no money

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

AKA has left many of his fans going back to his old tweets after saying Reebok paid him R120 000 for the sneaker deal. Image: @akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

AKA has shocked Mzansi fans by revealing that Reebok did pay him a large sum of money for the sneaker deal that resulted in the creation of the SneAKA collection. Mega claims that Reebok paid him R120K every month.

However, Supa Mega previously claimed that he never made any money from the deal. It appears that his words were simply misunderstood. According to his latest tweet, he did not profit from the sneaker, but the deal's agreements were met.

"I said I didn’t get a cent from the sneaker, not from the deal. I was paid 120k every month for nearly two years I think … hope that clears it up for you."

AKA shared the following clarification on Twitter:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

AKA's fans confused

@LPonalo10 said:

"How you put it was confusing you said you did not receive a " single cent"

@titusson_zealot shared:

"He misled the masses"

@BruceSphosethu posted:

"At least your fans will understand now that them sneakers never put anything on your table."

@jungle_cub replied:

"Kanti, what was the deal you made?"

@Mageu93045060 commented:

"Sars is probably calculating how much you should have paid them from the R3m .... school is everything."

@amdjles wrote:

"You are such a good sgebengu this is is what he said after signing the deal."

@VinceSmart4 also said:

"Is the sneaker included in the deal?"

@PhashaThato2 added:

"He was the brand ambassador before they made the SneAKAs."

AKA VS Reebok controversy

AKA's partnership with Reebok has always been surrounded by controversy. The deal fell through after an alleged failure to reach an agreement. The Megacy were enraged, according to ZAlebs. They even launched a #ReebokMustFall campaign.

Reebok also did not back down and attempted to clear its name. According to ZAlebs, Reebok stated in a statement that the deal ended amicably and that they were still looking forward to working with Mega.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News