Anele Mdoda trended again after Kelly Rowland's 44th birthday, as social media users resurfaced her past remarks about the US singer

Fans hilariously called for Anele's arrest after Kelly's stunning pictures went viral, warning Sizwe Dhlomo about his friendship with her

Social media reactions were filled with jokes, with many insisting Anele will never escape criticism for her comments about Kelly

Anele Mdoda once again found her name popping on social media timelines after Kelly Rowland celebrated her 44th birthday. Timelines were filled with stunning pictures of the US singer, and fans once again brought up Anele's remarks about Kelly Rowland.

Kelly Rowland’s stunning picture has sparked hilarious reactions. Image: Gilbert Flores/Variety and @zintathu

Fans hilariously call for Anele Mdoda's arrest

Anele Mdoda will never hear the end of her statement about former Destiny's Child Kelly Rowland. The star trends each time Kelly Rowland's saucy pictures go viral on social media. Fans recently warned Sizwe Dhlomo about his friendship with Anele when the radio host gushed over the singer and actress on his page.

Kelly recently celebrated her 44th birthday, and social media has been awash with stunning pictures of the star as fans and colleagues celebrated her special day. A user with the handle @Vhoyde hilariously called for Anele's arrest after her photo went viral. Take a look at the post below:

Fans react to Kelly Rowland's picture

Social media users shared funny reactions to the post. Many admitted that Anele Mdoda will never hear the end of her remarks about Kelly Rowland.

@TalentNyonie commented:

"She just needs to issue a public apology. We have bigger problems."

@sirchimex17 wrote:

"No need bra there is a big gap in-between 😂😂😂"

@nolitha_j said:

"🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣ahhh this is one joke that will NEVER, i mean, NEVER get old."

@nakana_arnold wrote:

"🤣🤣🤣🤣she really spread misinformation about this beautiful lady."

@ChikafaJnr added:

"The one time South Africans did not stand with their own😭😭😭"

Kelly Rowland’s birthday pictures cause a buzz. Image: Matt Jelonek

