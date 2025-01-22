Anele Mdoda gushed over legendary actress Leleti Khumalo on her X page, sharing a picture from Khumalo's appearance on Ready, Steady, Cook hosted by Moshe Ndiki

Anele praised Leleti's cooking skills while humorously referencing her iconic Sarafina role

Fans reacted to the post with funny comments, noting the aprons' resemblance to fast-food uniforms and asking about Leleti's personal life

Anele Mdoda recently took to the timeline to gush over legendary actress and media personality Leleti Khumalo. The star admitted that she is a diehard fan of the actress.

Anele Mdoda showered Leleti Khumalo with love. Image: @leletikhumalo and @zintathu

Source: Instagram

Anele Mdoda fangirls over Leleti Khumalo

We have to agree that Leleti Khumalo is everyone's favourite actress. Media personality Anele Mdoda recently gushed over the popular Sarafina actress in a heartfelt post.

Taking to her X page, the seasoned radio and television star shared Leleti's picture during her appearance on one of Mzansi's most popular cooking shows, Ready, Steady, Cook. The show is hosted by the one and only Moshe Ndiki.

Although she has proven to be a great cook, thanks to the meals that she constantly shares on the timeline, Anele praised Leleti's cooking skills. She wrote:

"My forever crush, Lelethi Khumalo, is about to go Sarafina in the kitchen. SABC 3 now!"

Fans respond to Anele Mdoda's post

Social media shared hilarious reactions to the post. Some joked that the aprons the stars wore in the picture resembled the uniforms from a popular fast-food restaurant.

@Mokongwane said:

"At a glimpse, I got confused; thought it was Panarottis pizza shop uniform."

@pamunzi wrote:

"The Sarafina smile !!"

@yeyeye_gugu added:

"Is that her daughter? I actually don’t know much about her children."

@Zwely10111 wrote:

"Please do not Kelly Roland them."

Anele Mdoda dedicated a sweet post to actress Leleti Khumalo. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Anele Mdoda celebrates Trevor Noah's Grammy Awards hosting gig

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Anele Mdoda couldn't hide her excitement at Trevor Noah hosting the Grammys again.

The Grammy Awards are just around the corner, and ahead of the 67th ceremony scheduled for 3 February 2025, we finally learned who will be hosting the star-studded event.

