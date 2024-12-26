Anele Mdoda impressed fans with her cooking skills, sharing pictures of her Christmas meal featuring grilled chicken, potatoes, and salads on her X page

The Celebrity Game Night SA star is known for treating her family to hearty meals and often shares cooking tips with fans

Social media users praised her culinary talents, with many suggesting she start a cooking show

There's nothing Anele Mdoda can't do. The media personality got Mzansi's stamp of approval when she shared a glimpse of the meal she prepared for her family on Christmas Day.

Anele Mdoda impressed fans with her cooking skills.

Source: Getty Images

Anele Mdoda shows off her cooking skills

Anele Mdoda loves treating her family to hearty meals. The larger-than-life media personality always shares cooking tips with her fans. After impressing fans with a mouth-watering meal she prepared for her father, the Celebrity Game Night SA star wowed fans with another meal.

Taking to her X page, Anele shared a glimpse of some of the food she cooked with her fans. The pictures show grilled chicken, potatoes and salads. Take a look at the post below:

Fans react to Anele Mdoda's cooking skills

Social media users were impressed by the radio and TV star's cooking skills. Many asked her to consider starting a cooking show.

@KatlehoOnline said:

"I am partially dying for you to start a cooking show🤤🤤🤤🤤"

@Tlothatso2 commented:

"Can I visit you 😋😋"

@Tman28196684 wrote:

"You should have invited me Anele."

@Brizzy_T_M added:

"U look beautiful a nd that food looks like a 5 star restaurant meals."

@AndrewMabe98384 said:

"You did not prepare,you just posing for pics?"

