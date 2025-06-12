A man in a TikTok video went viral as he shared his story about being a homeless white person in South Africa

He addressed questions about whether he would take up the offer to become a refugee in America, following claims that there is racial discrimination in South Africa

Online users were surprised by the man's position on the executive order Donald Trump signed to protect white South Africans

A video of a white homeless South African telling his story, shared on 11 June 2025, became a viral hit. The man shared his perspective on the Afrikaners who left to become refugees in the United States of America.

A homeless white South African shared what he thinks of moving to America as a refugee.

Source: TikTok

The video of the man caught people's attention as they were fascinated by his brutal honesty. Online users were raving about the man's hot take on Donald Trump.

Homeless man discusses Afrikaner refugees

In a video by @phara.dise, a homeless man in KZN named Vee said that he would not opt to go to America. He said going to America does not sound easy to him because he does not want to be a slave on a farm somewhere in America. He added that he does not trust Donald Trump, implying there is an ulterior motive behind welcoming Afrikaner farmers. Watch the video of him explaining himself below:

Afrikaner refugees go viral

The first group of Afrikaners who left for America as refugees caused a major buzz. President Cyril and President Donald Trump met to discuss the claims about a white genocide in South Africa.

Ramaphosa left the meeting with Trump satisfied that the American president doubted white genocide claims in Mzansi. Despite the meeting, more Afrikaners reportedly left for the USA as refugees.

The Afrikaner refugees who went to America for safety got a strong reaction on the socials.

Source: Getty Images

SA jokes about homeless man slamming America

Online users were in awe that a homeless man in South Africa did not see America as the land of opportunity. Many people commented referencing the more than 49 Afrikaners relocated to the USA

Sbonelo said:

"Imagine a homeless guy doesn't even want to go to America 😂"

Zukhanye Lumko wrote:

"He's way too smart to be iphara 💀"

Ms K commented:

"Oom werk is werk!! You can do with a job."

S I Y A B O N G A added:

"'Apparently I have to do some farm work or something'😂😂"

RicardoBouverie wrote:

"This guy is smart. Regardless of his circumstances, he is rational. 👌🏾"

qwipso commented:

"He doesn't want to work here already, why would he move to USA to start 🤣"

Ngwato hoped for the best:

"He has trust in SA ,I just hope he gets assistance."

