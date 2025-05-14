Afrikaner Husband With Black Wife Refuses to Go to the US in TikTok Video
- A South African woman in an interracial marriage with an Afrikaner man showed people what he thinks of the South African refugees in America
- In a video shared on TikTok, the woman captured her Afrikaner husband's reaction to the USA's invitation for Afrikaner farmers as refugees
- The Afrikaner man's take on Donald Trump's executive order to protect South African Afrikaner farmers left many in stitches
A woman on TikTok shared a hilarious moment of her Afrikaner husband's response to possibly becoming a refugee in the USA. The Afrikaner man was brutally honest after suggestions that he should also pack his bags along with the 49 Afrikaners who departed the country.
The video gained traction on TikTok and received thousands of likes. People were full of jokes over the Afrikaner man's flippant attitude toward the idea of leaving South Africa for the US.
Afrikaner man slams refugee invite from USA
In a video by @mmina_noko, the TikToker called her Afrikaner husband to ask him whether he wants to go to the USA. He brushed her off her question asking what he would do in the USA. The Afrikaner went on to say that he's not crazy and would not do it. He said:
"Ek is nie mal nie.( I am not insane.)"
Why did 49 Afrikaners go to the USA?
The 49 Afrikaners who departed to go to the US caused an uproar on social media. Their move came after Donald Trump issued an executive order stating that Afrikaner farmers could apply as refugees based on claims that the South African government discriminated against white people in the country. Despite the government's pushback against claims about a genocide of white people in South Africa, Afrikaners who felt threatened made their way to the US.
SA jokes about Afrikaner husband
Many people thought the Afrikaner man's response after being asked if he wanted to go to America was hilarious. Online users cracked jokes in the comments and applauded him for being a a true South African.
Sabelo Ntuli🇿🇦🇿🇦 said:
"I heard Afrikaans, Setswana and English under one roof, someone tag Donald Trump 🥰"
sizi wrote:
"That's our brother, he is not crazy❤️"
en Marvan added:
"Bro is not going on the Great Tsek. He’s not a Voertsjekker. 😂"
princely_mok commented:
"Only the best stays behind 💯"
rcjay was amused:
"The only evidence South Ah needs in its defence 😂"
Lindo Vilakazi cheered:
"Our brother is not going anywhere 👊🏾"
Suzan Ngobeni applauded:
"Thank you for not going to US we love you here in SA."
Source: Briefly News
