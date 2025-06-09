Once again, the South African controversial media personality, Gareth Cliff, took a jab at the President, Cyril Ramaphosa

The TV and radio star slammed the President for the recent post he shared about economic growth and tranformation

Former Idols SA judge also called the president a failure, alongside the national political party, ANC

Gareth Cliff took a jab at President Cyril Ramaphosa. Image: Chip Somodevilla/STRINGER

Bathong! Gareth Cliff has been doing the most on social media recently. The former Idols SA judge became the talk of the town after what he said about the president of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa.

Earlier on, the star who reacted to a viral video of the MK Party member Papa Penny in parliament, slammed the president for sharing a post on X (formerly Twitter) about economic growth and transformation.

He said:

"We’ve had plenty of transformation, and no growth. You’ve had 30 years to prove it. You have failed completely."

Netizens react to Gareth Cliff's jab

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to what Gareth Cliff had to say about Ramaphosa. Here's what they had to say:

@tmukogo said:

"Would it have been better to have had lots of growth and no transformation?"

@LangHansGloy commented:

"What I don't understand is if apartheid history is used as an excuse, let's go further back to the Stone Age. They had all the same resources. The settler used the resources, carved stone to cut trees and build tools, machines and infrastructure. Why couldn't they do it?"

@Rusty_Merc responded:

"Even experienced businessmen take time to consider investments. He's making it easy."

@GI_Irvin replied:

"Gareth, you must hold all participants of the scheme accountable, even major corporations. Major corporations were happy to give only three of these ANC fossils shares at the beginning (Macozoma, Sexwale, and Ramaphosa). Now we are here."

@sheug mentioned:

"Dreaming is easy. Living the dream requires discipline and grit. Most people don't know that, and most people are the ones voting for this president. The way we elect a president needs to change. At one point, we had the head of state who could not read number that has millions, thousands and hundreds."

Gareth Cliff reacts to allegations that he spiked Marah Louw's drink

Meanwhile, the former Idols SA judge was accused of spiking the South African actress and singer Mara Louw's drink in the past.

This was after Cliff was dragged over his "racist" views after Donald Trump and Elon Musk's opinions regarding South Africa. An online user who accused Cliff wrote in their now-deleted post:

"You mean the guy who allegedly spiked his black co-judge drink with vodka, getting her drunk on national TV, which ended with her being fired and having her career ruined. And when questioned about it he said she was an alcoholic anyway. That guy?"

As usual, the former 5FM radio presenter didn't take the accusations lying down as he responded to the tweet, mentioning that he would be taking the legal route against the netizen, also accusing them of defamation of character. He said:

"Hi. Apart from being entirely untrue, this is defamation. Hope you have some lawyers handy. We’ll be in touch."

Gareth Cliff responds to Rachel and Siya Kolisi's divorce

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in November 2024 that the former 5FM radio personality, Gareth Cliff, faced backlash for his opinion on Siya and Rachel Kolisi's split.

Cliff addressed people's frustration over the Springboks captain and Rachel's separation.

