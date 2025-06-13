A Gauteng content creator from the Zion Christian Church shared a unique photo wearing a Scottish kilt paired with traditional South African pieces

The man wore the tartan skirt with stockings, black boots, and an animal horn strapped to his arm while displaying his ZCC star badge proudly on his shirt

The viral image attracted over 17,000 likes and 700 comments from South Africans who were fascinated by his traditional church wear

A Gauteng-based ZCC member shared a photo on TikTok showing his Nkedi outfit. Images: @ndabezitha

A Gauteng man has left social media buzzing after sharing a photo of himself wearing a Scottish kilt combined with traditional South African accessories.

Content creator @ndabezitha__ posted the image on 26th May, standing next to a building while dressed in the unexpected outfit that caught thousands of people's attention.

The man wore a proper Scottish tartan kilt with long stockings and black boots, but added his own South African twist with a large animal horn strapped around his arm and shoulder, plus a wooden knobkierie in his other hand. His ZCC church hat and the distinctive star badge on his shirt clearly showed his membership of the Zion Christian Church, making the cultural fusion even more interesting.

According to Britannica, the kilt is a knee-length skirt-like garment worn by men as a major element of traditional Scottish national dress. The garment was developed in 17th-century Scotland and is made of woven wool with permanent pleats, usually featuring the cross-checked repeating pattern known as tartan. Kilts form part of Highland dress and remain the only national costume in the British Isles worn for ordinary purposes rather than just special occasions.

A photo of a ZCC member went viral on TikTok when the man shared his Nkedi outfit. Images: @ndabezitha

Mzansi reacts to cultural mix

South Africans filled the comment section with various reactions to the unique cultural blend:

@user727006074265 asked:

"Are u married? asking for a friend..."

@Tebogo Tebo shared:

"I had always prayed for a husband who goes to the same church as me, and the fact that I didn't get one... I believe it's for a good reason."

@Bonza🌸 wondered:

"What does it mean to dream of men wearing Nkedi's clothes?"

@ntombimkhangwana declared:

"I'm the living testimony, ndiyacamagusha Sione ... I dedicate my life to ZCC and I'm not even a member..."

@Mokgakga Wa Makubela commented:

"I don't know if I am the only person who sees this star se gofa serithi..."

ZCC church background explained

According to Wikipedia, the ZCC was founded by Engenas Lekganyane after he received a revelation from God on top of Mt Thabakgone in 1910. The church fuses African traditions and values with Protestant Christian faith, seeking independence from mainstream European churches in terms of theological approach. Church members are easily recognised by their distinctive green and yellow colours, with men wearing khakis for dancing and green suits for church services.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

