Louis Moholo-Moholo, best known as Bra Louis, recently lost his life, leaving South Africa to mourn the loss of a music legend

Bra Louis was a seasoned drummer with more than 50 years of experience, and he was part of the jazz group Blue Notes

The jazz community in South Africa reflected on the loss of Bra Louis, and some looked back on the work he did until his passing

Louis Moholo-Moholo died on the 13th June 2025, aged 85. The beloved jazz artist was fondly remembered for his talent.

Louis Moholo-Moholo passed away as the last member of the jazz group The Blue Notes. Image: Thielker

Bra Louis' talent on the drums was undeniable, and supporters penned sweet farewell messages. The late jazz artist was fondly remembered by jazz supporters.

Louis Moholo-Moholo's family makes sad announcement

Bra Louis' family announced that the jazz musician passed away on the morning of 13 June 2025. IOL reported that the artist was battling a long illness when he lost his life. The family's statement reflected on Bra Louis' impressive career as an important jazz drummer in South Africa. He is credited with making priceless contributions to developing free jazz.

Blue Notes and Bra Louis made history

Bra Louis was also the last surviving member of Blue Notes, which is a legendary jazz group. Blue Notes were made up of four members: Chris McGregor, Dudu Pukwana, Johnny Dyasi and Louis Moholo-Moholo. They left South Africa during apartheid in pursuit of creative liberation, and they advocated for the freedom of artists.

Bra Louis' family proudly highlighted that he made an impact on generations of musicians in global jazz with his message of resistance into liberation through creativity. He was awarded the National Order of Ikhamanga in Silver from the then-president Thabo Mbeki for his impact in music. Bra Louis returned to South Africa to his home town of Langa, Cape Town.

Louis Moholo-Moholo was an anti-apartheid activist using his talent as a jazz drummer to advocate for change. Image: Jack Vartoogian

SA mourns Bra Louis

Some people shared their rest-in-peace messages for Bra Louis. Netizes also reflected on Blue Notes and how they are important to South African music history.

@gala_tweets said:

"RIP Drummer Legend! 🙏 Thank you for this."

@Atiyyah_Khan wrote:

"Rest in peace Bra Tebogo Louis Moholo-Moholo <3"

@tsoaeli_herbie commented:

"Moholo-Moholo ! Besi Thandaza Sonke, Sincokola Sonke, Sithandana Sonke, the Spirits Rejoice, Joyful Noise! Rest well, Bra Louis !! Your Legacy Lives On Viva la Black!! 🕯🕊"

@kasper_collin gushed:

"Can never get enough of the life-affirming 'You Ain’t Gonna Know me ’Cos You Think You Know Me” (track 2 on side 1). ❤️ RIP and thank you for the music Louis Moholo."

@Boldt added:

"Rest in Peace to the great Chief Louis Tebogo Moholo-Moholo, the last surviving Blue Note."

@DanPatonMusic wrote:

"RIP Louis Moholo. This has been a week of very significant losses to music."

Mzansi remembers Jazz legends on shared death anniversary

Briefly News reported that on the anniversary of Hugh Masekela, Oliver Mtukudzi and Jonas Gwangwa's deaths, fans honoured them with heartfelt tributes.

Bra Hugh passed in 2018 after a long battle with prostate cancer, while Oliver Mtukudzi died from complications with diabetes a year later.

Kgomo hitmaker, Jonas Gwangwa, lost his life due to cardiac complications in 2021 at 83 years old.

