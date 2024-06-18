Thabo Mbeki, South Africa's second democratic president, celebrates his 82nd birthday today, receiving heartfelt tributes on social media

Admirers on Facebook and Twitter praised his leadership and lasting influence on the nation and Africa

The warm wishes highlight the respect and admiration Mbeki continues to inspire

June 18, marks a special day in South Africa as Thabo Mbeki, the nation's second democratic president, celebrates his 82nd birthday.

Thabo Mbeki, the nation’s second democratic president, celebrates his 82nd birthday.

Social media platforms have been buzzing with warm wishes and heartfelt tributes to a leader who was pivotal in the country’s post-apartheid era.

Today, June 18, marks a special day in South Africa as Thabo Mbeki, the nation's second democratic president, celebrates his 82nd birthday.

A wave of well wishes on Facebook

Netizens on Facebook expressed their admiration and respect for Thabo Mbeki, who is fondly remembered for his intellectual leadership and contributions to the country.

Thango Khaya, using Mbeki's affectionate nickname wished him an amazing day:

"Happy Birthday President Zizi."

Senzo Mbonjwa joined in with:

"Happy Birthday, my good sir."

Sandile Maseko offered a slightly reflective note and compared Mbeki and his successor, Jacob Zuma:

"Happy birthday to him; I wonder why Zuma doesn't behave like Mr Thabo Mbeki."

ZxMx Hopewell shared a memorable quote from Mbeki's famous "I Am an African" speech:

“I am an African. I owe my being to the hills and the valleys, the mountains and the meadows, the rivers, the deserts, the trees, the flowers, the seas and the ever-changing seasons that define the face of our native land”. – Thabo Mbeki, “I Am an African” "

On Twitter, X, users also shared their birthday wishes for Mbeki, celebrating his contributions to Africa and his ongoing influence.

@AMpungwe took to X to celebrate a hero:

"As you mark your 82nd @ThaboMbeki My dear leader, mentor, brother, and all-weather friend, I wish you a joyous birthday and many more happy and healthy returns! May you continue to serve Africa, its youths and its entire humanity with continued commitment and dedication!"

@HlubiNyezi added:

"Happy Birthday to the son of the soil, President Thabo Mbeki. May the Lord bless you with many more years of health and wisdom."

Reflecting on Mbeki's legacy

Mbeki served as President of South Africa from 1999 to 2008, succeeding Nelson Mandela.

His presidency was marked by efforts to promote economic growth, strengthen African unity, and address the HIV/AIDS epidemic, though his approach to the latter was met with significant controversy.

Mbeki's influence extends beyond his presidency. He has continued to engage in African and global affairs, advocating for peace, development, and good governance across the continent.

Thabo Mbeki condemns Jacob Zuma’s alleged role in weakening SARS

Briefly News previously reported that former ANC President Mbeki accused former president Jacob Zuma of participating in attempts to weaken the revenue service.

The former leader made the allegations at a 30th democracy celebration in Freedom Park, Pretoria, on 30 April 2024.

Mbeki further likened Msholozi’s actions to those of members who were part of the apartheid system and infiltrated the ANC after 1994.

