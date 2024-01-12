Lamiez Holworthy-Morule and Khuli Chana are beaming with pride at their son, Leano

The young boy recently started walking, and his doting parents can't help but document his every move

Mzansi showed love to baby Leano and can't believe how fast he's growing

Lamiez Holworthy posted an adorable video of her and Khuli Chana's son, Leano, learning to walk. Image: lamiez_holworthy

Source: Instagram

Lamiez Holworthy-Morule shared a huge milestone as a mother. The radio personality recorded her son Leano Laone's first independent steps and wanted to show off her big boy.

Lamiez Holworthy's son starts walking

Oh, how time flies. It feels like yesterday when Lamiez Holworthy officially welcomed her bundle of joy with her husband, Khuli Chana; now baby Leano is nine months old AND is walking - they grow up so fast!

Lamiez posted a sweet video of her son taking huge baby steps in their house with a bit of help from his dad. Lamiez gushed at how quickly baby Leano is developing, saying he was already taking tiny steps at seven months.

The Metro FM host went on to sympathise with parents who may be worried about their kids' not-so-quick development:

"He’s walking at 9 months already. He started taking a step or two at 7/8 months already and was crawling way before that. To anyone else who has a baby, please remember that each individual child grows and develops at their own pace."

That lamp might be baby Leano's favourite toy after Lamiez caught him wreaking havoc in her house and dragging the lamp all across her wooden floors.

Mzansi shows love to Leano

Netizens can't get enough of Lamiez and Khuli's adorable baby boy, shocked at how fast he's growing:

paidamoyo_nyasha joked:

"Well, he’s got places to go, he can’t wait for you to carry him every time!"

its_deeds_ was stunned:

"Was this baby not born yesterday, bathong ?"

lebo_molax said:

"He’s grown up so fast."

margeory_letswalo warned:

"Modimo, now he's going to unpack all the cupboards! He's so cute!"

charlene1444 wrote:

"The best feeling ever seeing your little one walk."

miss_lyndo was shocked:

"What? He is walking already? He was just born yesterday! Baby boy is growing up so fast."

Khuli Chana shares photos with daughter

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Khuli Chana posting adorable photos with his daughter, Nia Lefika:

NormaMansoor said:

"I can’t believe she’s so big already, sending love to the fam."

The Hape Le Hape hitmaker recently stunned fans when he got his first tattoos in honour of his children.

