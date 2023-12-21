Lamiez Holworthy recently shared a clip of her son Leano Laone wreaking havoc in her house

The popular DJ said her bundle of joy with her hubby, Khuli Chana, is a little terrorist and gets away with it because of his cute face

Mzansi was in stitches watching baby Leano in action

Mzansi was in stitches from watching Lamiez Holworthy catch her son Leano Laone being naughty. Images: lamiez_holworthy

Source: Instagram

Lamiez Holworthy is enjoying the perks of parenting a toddler, which include chasing her son around the house as he terrorises the place. The DJ posted an adorable video of baby Leano Laone seemingly practising how to walk while pushing furniture all around the house.

Lamiez Holworthy catches her son being naughty

It's not every day that Mzansi gets to see a different side to Lamiez Holworthy-Morule and her husband, Khuli Chana's little boy, Leano Laone.

The DJ frequently leaves followers feeling mushy inside from her photos of her bundle of joy, but today, she decided to show netizens how naughty her son can be.

In a series of Instagram videos, Lamiez caught her son pushing various furniture items around the house and hopefully not damaging the floor!

Nine-month-old Leano is starting to walk and took baby steps while shifting mommy's decor items around - an interior designer in the making:

"Don’t be fooled by this cute face - my house is under attack, and he is the terrorist responsible!"

Mzansi gushes over Leano's naughtiness

Arg, who could hate such an adorable little boy? Mzansi showed love to baby Leano despite his naughtiness:

Mzansi DJ/ presenter Lerato Kganyago encouraged Leano:

"Just break them, your momma will pay!"

lulu_mathitja hyped Leano up:

"Redecorate, boy. An entire home makeover courtesy of Leano!"

zandazakuza was proud:

"No walker? No problem! Little man with a plan!"

ikgopoleng_mash took Leano's side:

"Leano is walking smarter, and please pay him for the services rendered because interior design isn't easy!"

aaronmoloisi said:

"Never liked a terrorist, but this one is the one!"

phindie_mommabear wrote:

"Who needs a walker when mommy has all this cool stuff?"

