Duduzile Zuma Confirms Jacob Zuma Will Hand Himself Over to Nkandla SAPS

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla has confirmed that former president Jacob Zuma will be handing himself over to police in Nkandla

Zuma was handed his sentence on Tuesday and told that he has five days to either hand himself over in Johannesburg or Nkandla

South Africans have taken to Duduzile's comment section under the post she shared to express their thoughts

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Former president Jacob Zuma was handed his sentence of a 15-month jail term on Tuesday, 29 June. Zuma will, according to his daughter, be handing himself over in Nkandla.

Zuma's sentencing relates to his refusal to appear before the Zondo Commission after the Constitutional Court ordered him to appear. Zuma defied the ruling and refused to appear unless the Chairperson of the Commission, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, recused himself.

The former president was also ordered to pay the cost of the two counsels.

Jacob Zuma will, according to his daughter, be going to Nkandla to serve his prison time. Image: Waldo Swiegers / Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Zuma's daughter confirms where he will be starting his prison sentence

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla shared a post on Twitter about her father's choice of where to hand himself over. They had the option to go to Johannesburg but decided to stay closer to home in Nkandla.

Mzansi's response to Zuma's choice of where to hand himself over

@kgaile_M said:

"Let history be harsh on those who betrayed this loyal servant of the people."

@Collenzmhlabane wrote:

"1 year 3 months without parole in prison yet you still think it's a joke."

@alkebulan_blvck tweeted:

"We stand with the best president South Africa has."

@pakesdikgetsi shared:

"Don't worry. Fellow inmates will welcome him with open arms. He'll make new friends."

Jacob Zuma found guilty of being in contempt of court

In breaking news from early on Tuesday, Briefly News recently reported that the Constitutional Court found former president Jacob Zuma guilty of being in contempt of court for failing to appear before the State Capture Commission. Justice Sisi Khampepe wrote the majority judgement.

Reports state that she was thorough and addressed every aspect of the matter. Both Justice Theron and Justice Jaftha's minority judgement agreed that Zuma is guilty of contempt while Khampepe noted that the majority judgement is unappealable. This means that the former president has to spend 15 months in jail, he can't be let off.

News24 reported that Justice Khampepe stated that Zuma's behaviour 'smacks of malice', thus proving that the rule of law overpowers and is supreme even over a former leader of the republic. The report continued by stating that Zuma's sentencing for the 15-month period is unsuspended.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za