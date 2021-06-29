A local social media user recently shared some snaps and clips of Jacob Zuma's son Duduzane doing some good in local impoverished neighborhoods

In the post, Zuma can be seen handing out food parcels, hugging community members and speaking to different people who live in the neighborhoods

The post received mixed reactions from locals who either praised Zuma or criticised him for doing these acts of kindness while surrounded by cameras

A social media seer who is clearly a big fan of Duduzane Zuma recently headed to Twitter to share a post about Duduzane Zuma and all the good he is doing for the people of South Africa while the ANC "does nothing".

JZ Junior goes on a mission to "do good"

"So, Duduzane Zuma is doing more for communities than the whole ANC? One person? Engaging ordinary people every day? If Duduzane is going to townships and rural areas to listen to people's concerns, give them food, and assisting the poor, what the hell is the ANC doing?" the post was captioned.

While some love it, many locals are just not buying it

@Nkosina97957752 said:

"Social responsibility is the responsibility of all those who have the means to make a change. Thank you, Duduzane Zuma."

@Kgafelo2 said:

"We do it too, but we switch the cameras off."

@edlesegot said:

"Listening and then what? Handovers really, how about sustainable jobs or projects to support themselves. I hope soon many will start to think about years ahead and not for now. What he's doing is a public stunt. Am sorry however I won't salute such mediocre."

@KamThembu5 said:

"You cannot be this gullible."

Duduzane Zuma guns for the presidential seat

Briefly News previously reported that Duduzane Zuma has confirmed that he might still have plans to run for president in the near future. According to The South African, when questioned about his presidential ambitions after attending his father’s delayed corruption trial, the aspiring politician laid it all on the line.

According to him, ‘the plans are on’ – and an ‘interesting journey’ lies ahead. “What would you like to know? The plans are ON. We are going in, and we are going in thick and fast. Keep an eye on it, because it is going to be an interesting journey." Duduzane said.

Mzansi definitely had mixed reactions to the news. While some welcomed the idea, others were completely against it.

