ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa acknowledged the ruling party's challenges over the past five years

He highlighted the July unrest in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal as one of the biggest hurdles faced by the ANC

South Africans responded to Ramaphosa's remarks and mentioned additional challenges hindering the country's progress

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered a keynote address at the 112th ANC Anniversary rally in Mbombela. Image: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

DURBAN - President Cyril Ramaphosa mentioned the challenges faced by the ANC, including the July unrest in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

Ramaphosa praises defenders of democracy

According to SABCNews, Ramaphosa commended South Africans who resisted during the July unrest. He highlighted the importance of prosecuting perpetrators and defending democracy.

Ramaphosa made the statements at the ANC’s manifesto pledge ceremony held at the ICC in Durban on Friday.

South Africans speak out

In response to Ramaphosa's statements, citizens voiced concerns about the country's progress by raising other challenges beyond the July unrest.

See some of the comments below:

Sipho Mbebeza said:

"And that unrest harmed the South African economy and yet the perpetrators wish for another unrest."

Thokozani Sithole asked:

"If I may ask what Ramaphosa has done for this country? Nothing absolutely nothing shem."

Thiemuli Wesley Nemafhohoni mentioned:

"And also corruption under your leadership not forgetting a huge number of youth who are not working."

Henry Shoko wrote:

"At least you share the shortcomings Mr President others don't bother even if the Ship is sinking."

Manyathela Lazarus added:

"What did he do, nothing so which challenge is he talking about."

Phillip Phill Cool Mosiapoa posted:

"And too much loadshedding, the best president of loadshedding."

Divy DE Villiers Mamz added:

"Why all along he was quiet? Now that on the 29 May will be the elections, the excuses will be unrest and apartheid in their failers."

Cyril Ramaphosa announces election date

In another article, Briefly News reported that SA President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the upcoming 2024 General Elections will be held this year.

After what many believe was a delay in announcing the date of the elections, South Africans are excited that they will be heading to the polls to vote the African National Congress out.

Source: Briefly News