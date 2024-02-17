The Democratic Alliance has planned to deliver its manifesto in Gauteng ahead of the 2024 elections

The political party's leader, John Steenhuisen, is scheduled to address members at large about their plan

Netizens had a lot to say after a video of DA supporters who were headed to the venue for the speech

PRETORIA - The Democratic Alliances election manifesto launch will be in Pretoria. Members of the political party were set to meet at Church Square in central Pretoria and then march to hear the speech.

Democratic Alliance (DA) is ready for the general elections in 2024. Netizens discussed a video of DA supporters headed to the venue.

DA to deliver 2024 election manifesto

According to SABC News, the Democratic Alliance expects 15,000 supporters to show up for their manifesto launch. Members of the DA marched from central Pretoria to the venue.

Where will the DA deliver 2024 manifesto?

The DA will host their manifesto launch at the Union buildings. SABC News spoke to political analyst Levy Ndou, who believes that the Union Building venue symbolises that the party could be in charge of the state.

Watch a video by @MDNnewss below of members marching to Union Buildings:

Mzansi blasts DA

South Africans discussed the political party's plans. Peeps pointed out that they were expecting few to show up.

Read the comments below:

Sunduzaa Engwenyeni Engwenyeni commented:

"Bafuna kuyenga bantu."

Velocity Meme wrote:

"Only 15 000 expected to attend I would like to listen John Mr Own goal Steenhuisen."

Thabani T-Man Shandu added:

"The whole opposition party boasting that it is expecting 15 000 people in this launch. Such a disgrace numbers. Not even ashamed."

@LuyoloMakosi_ was not impressed:

"Mxm waste of time."

@CalliePhakathi agreed:

"Its not make sure."

Vetes Mohasoane said:

"Viva DA Viva."

SA discusses Ramaphosa slamming Steenhuisen

Briefly News previously reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa slammed Democratic Alliance's leader, John Steenhuisen, for his remarks about the Gauteng Crime Prevention Wardens. Ramaphosa was disappointed in Steenhuisen's comments, which he made last month.

According to TimesLIVE, Ramaphosa spoke about John Steenhuisen in his response to the SONA debate. He accused the DA of wanting to reverse transformation in the country. This was after Steenhuisen called the Gauteng Crime Prevention Wardens drunkards who shop at Pep.

Ramaphosa slammed the statements as racist. He said that to refer to people in the manner in which Steenhuisen did was inherently racist, degrading and demeaning.

