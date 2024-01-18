The Democratic Alliance (DA) secured a win in the Ward 17 by-election in the Mantsopa municipality, Free State

The Democratic Alliance (DA) emerged victorious in the by-election for Ward 17 in the Mantsopa municipality, Free State. The party successfully defended the seat it won in the 2021 municipal elections.

Four candidates from the ANC, DA, EFF, and Truth and Solidarity Movement (TSM) participated in the by-election triggered by the resignation of the previous DA representative.

Ward Councillor Nicky van Wyk emphasised that this victory embodies core principles and a steadfast dedication to community service.

"We extend sincere appreciation to the DA campaign team and those who supported the DA in this crucial by-election. This triumph stands as a foundation, strengthening our momentum for the upcoming general election in 2024."

Newly elected leader

Mmathabo Rasengane, the Free State IEC spokesperson, clarified that Leon Nicholas van Wyk is the newly elected DA councillor in the Mantsopa municipality.

"The party maintains the seat it secured in the 2021 local government elections with 58.72% of the total votes, compared to 62.65% in the 2021 municipal election. The voter turnout stands at 45.24%."

Mzansi backs the DA

