2024 Elections: Over 350 Parties With IEC, Spoiling Voters for Choice

In the upcoming 2024 national and provincial elections, voters seem to have many options, as over 350 parties are registered with the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC). While not all may participate, a notable surge of 27 new parties registered in the last quarter of 2023.

Many of these parties, led by former political figures and influencers, aim to attract disillusioned voters away from larger, established parties.

According to EWN, Heather Thuynsma, a Political Sciences lecturer at the University of Pretoria (UP), this doesn't imply that voters are prepared to make such a leap.

"While voters are evidently disenchanted with the political system, their reaction has been to disengage from the process altogether, reflected in the declining turnout in recent elections. The emerging trend of new parties, I believe, is more centered around individual politicians than the preferences of the voters."

Thuynsma noted that in a challenging economic climate, the financial viability of newly established parties could be at risk.

Zuma's MK Party and SARA are among 27 newly registered with IEC

The Electoral Commission (IEC) reported registering 27 new political parties in the final four months of 2023. Notable entries include former President Jacob Zuma’s uMkhonto weSizwe Party and the Transformation Alliance, led by former acting Tshwane mayor Abel Tau.

According to EWN, the Electoral Commission officially published the names of South Africa’s 27 newest parties, registered between September and December, featuring distinctive names such as the Gap Fixers, led by KZN businessman Themba Buthelezi, and Our Last Hope.

Mzansi believes that these numbers are too high

Sihle Duma posted:

"So how long is our ballot then? Longest in the world I suppose."

Mike Lans mentioned:

"So stupid there should only be 2 to 6 parties max."

Anthony Fourie stated:

"That is so much."

IEC: Jacob Zuma ineligible for 2024 presidency due to criminal record

Previously, Briefly News reported that Former South African president Jacob Zuma's followers were disappointed when they discovered he could not run for president during the 2024 general elections.

This is because his criminal record prevents him from running as president of the country after Zuma went viral for asking a church congregation to pray for his return to the presidential seat.

