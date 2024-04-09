Tshwane Mayor has appealed to residents to remain cautious as the recent downpour left numerous areas flooded

Cilliers Brink shared images of Tshwane EMS workers rescuing a woman who was trapped in her vehicle on a flooded road

The SAWS issued a level 2 warning and cautioned both Pretoria and Jo'burg residents of widespread rains and thundershowers

Tshwane EMS rescued a woman trapped on a flooded road in Centurion. Images: @tshwane_mayor

Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink urged residents to avoid crossing flooded roads and bridges.

Woman rescued from flooded road

This was after Tshwane Emergency Services rescued a female driver stuck in her car while travelling on a flooded road in Centurion on 9 April 2024.

Brink posted the incident on X:

Tshwane EMS told Power987 that while the car was still stuck on the flooded road, the woman was pulled to safety unharmed.

SAWS warning

The South African Weather Service predicted widespread showers for Tshwane and Pretoria.

According to EWN, SAWS issued a level 2 yellow weather warning for the downpour and thunderstorms on 8 April 2024.

South Africans express their opinions

While some netizens sympathised with the woman's plight, others could not help but see the lighter side of the situation.

@Fikz_the_Cook said:

"Nah she is suicidal they should take her straight to therapy."

@Ishshah_B wondered:

"Thought Centurion roads are closed when it rains."

@Hlangus_ giggled:

"Lol, she thought she had a “real” SUV . That’s a Kwid facelift."

@Khenzo4nic pleaded:

"Urge employers whose employees can work from home to do so, toxic workplace and scared employees would risk it all just keep the bread on the table."

@iamhumanZA added:

"People just don't listen. Warnings were up since yesterday."

SAWS alerts KZN, Limpopo and Mpumalanga

Briefly News reported that the weather service warned KZN, Limpopo and Mpumalanga in March 2024.

Due to an approaching tropical low-pressure system, the three provinces were to experience heavy rainfall and strong winds for three days.

The primary regions at risk included the southern coastal areas of Mozambique, especially southwards of Beira.

