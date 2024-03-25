Media personality Unathi Nkayi spent time with Prince Kaybee and his sons recently

A picture of the two media personalities looking cosy and chilling with Prince Kaybee's kids went viral on social media

Many netizens questioned whether the pair are dating or might be friends with benefits

Unathi Nkayi looked cosy with Prince Kaybee and his kids in a picture. Image: @unathi.co, @princekaybee

Source: Instagram

Once again, music DJ and producer Prince Kaybee and media personality Unathi Nkayi made headlines once again after a cosy picture of them was shared on social media.

Image of Unathi cosy with Prince Kaybee and his kids' trends on X

Social media has been buzzing recently as Prince Kaybee and Unathi Nkayi have netizens talking once again after a viral video of them on his motorbike was shared online.

Not so long ago, a cosy picture of the former Idols SA judge chilling with the Charlotte hitmaker and his known sons circulated on social media and was posted by the news and gossip page MDNews on Twitter (X) and captioned:

"Unathi with Prince Kaybee and his family."

See the post below:

Netizens question Unathi and Prince Kaybee's relationship

Shortly after MDNews shared the image, many netizens questioned the pair's relationship and speculated that there might be more than what meets the eye. See some of the comments below:

@Amza_5 questioned:

"A family photoshoot with a friend in matching outfits? When did they become friends? I thought I knew all her industry friends since I follow her."

@gistwhere said:

"Family photoshoot with a friend, njani kalok. Bayajola wethu and good for them."

@uMaster_Sandz wrote:

"It’s my first time seeing Prince KayBee and Unathi, I didn’t even know they that close."

@MawrongzJnr shared:

"They are smashing each other."

@Khangale22 responded:

"So, he is now drilling Unathi? Plus she's nobody's wife."

@Selby_Mokwena replied:

"And that Bike ride said it all... She even twerked."

@brainzbhungane commented:

"They look like a happy family…big ups to them."

@bongimasuku asked:

"Are they dating?"

