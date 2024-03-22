Media personalities Sho Madjozi and Pearl Thusi linked up at the BAL tournament in Pretoria

A picture of the pair chilling together by the courtside was shared by the news and gossip page MDNews

Many netizens flooded the comment sections with their thoughts and opinions about the two

Pearl Thusi rubbed shoulders with musician Sho Madjozi. Image: @pearlthusi, @sho_madjozi

Media personality Pearl Thusi has been trending social media, and this time, she was spotted chilling with one of Mzansi's most loved singers Sho Madjozi.

Pearl Thusi and Sho Madjozi link up at the BAL tournament

The highly-anticipated tournament of Africa, which was hosted for the first time in South Africa, recently is the Basketball Africa League (BAL), and that is where Pearl Thusi and Sho Madjozi linked up. This was after a video of the star dancing on the court went viral.

A picture of the two stars chilling by the courtside watching the game was posted by the news and gossip page MDNews and captioned:

"Sho Madjozi and Pearl Thusi courtside at the Basketball Africa League game.

See the post below:

Netizens react to the picture

Many netizens flooded the comment sections with their thoughts and opinions about the two. See some of the reactions below:

@Asa_Sigoxo said:

"They are so cute."

@Ntethel29492600 wrote:

"Abayazi kwa basketball inking bafun kube ngath bangama black American."

@KlassenPhiwe commented:

"Our Biracial queens."

@PakoCele shared:

"Sho Madjozi is young, cute and classy."

@itsjustlue responded:

"Kushota U Pumeza no Amanda Du pont.

@Thobani_Norushu questioned:

"Can they even ball or it's just for content?"

@Mchabo5 replied:

"Trying so hard to be Americans."

@youyouyoghk commented:

"I hate how American we try to be in SA."

@gumede_celumusa said:

"What happened to Sho Madjozi."

Fans drag Pearl as she fails to give with Water challenge

Briefly News previously reported that actress Pearl Thusi jumped in on Tyla's dance challenge. The star put Mzansi on another level by slaying the Water challenge again, but her video didn't impress the viewers. Media personality Pearl Thusi found herself making headlines once again.

The star has been roasted for not doing the Water dance challenge justice. Thusi was dragged for attempting to do the challenge after Mzansi's hottest dancer, Bontle Modiselle, reigned supreme and was given the winner's title.

