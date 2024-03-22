Real Housewives Of Durban star Sorisha Nadioo has captivated fans with his new fashion sense

A Twitter (X) user posted a screenshot of Sorisha's latest outfit that she saw on one of the RHOD episodes

Many netizens were impressed by her new fashion sense and how she always served looks this season

SA is captivated by Sorish's new fashion sense on 'RHOD.' Image: @sorishanaidoo

Source: Instagram

The Real Housewives of Durban star Sorisha Naidoo has impressed viewers with her outfits this season. The star, who has previously been slammed for looking basic despite being a billionaire's wife, is finally doing the most.

Sorisha's new fashion sense trends on X

Social media has been buzzing as the OG of The Real Housewives Of Durban made headlines online regarding her new fashion sense and looks on the reality TV show. This was after netizens accused the star of being stingy and not wanting to spoil her friends while on trips.

Recently, Sorisha had many netizens captivated by her latest stellar, gorgeous fashion sense. A Twitter (X) user @MichShoxen posted a screenshot of Naidoo's recent look and captioned it:

"I need whoever’s styling Sorisha to be given their flowers #RHODurban."

See the post below:

Netizens impressed with Sorisha's new look

Many netizens were impressed by her new fashion revamp and how she always served looks this season. See some of the comments below:

@lioneszT wrote:

"Looking glamorous."

@shiluvankuna complimented:

"Very stylish."

@winnie_bk6 said:

"I love her style."

@vigilanceblues applauded:

"She has a good fashion taste."

@LeighleeAvery responded:

"She be serving us looks week after week."

@RXT4L replied:

"She's the Matriarch for this reason. Sorisha is the Real Housewife."

@Forever_BlackZN said:

"She's very stylish."

@TeeKaKhabazela mentioned:

"I won't be shocked if her stylist is Phupho Gumede."

Mbali Ngiba confirmed exit from Umkhokha The Curse

In a previous report from Briefly News, former Real Housewives Of Durban star Mbali Ngiba left the most-watched telenovela Umkhokha The Curse.

The directors and scriptwriters felt that her character on the show was not growing. Mbali expressed gratitude to everyone who supported her throughout her time on the show and thanked the crew members.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News