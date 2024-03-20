The former Real Housewives Of Durban star Mbali Ngiba left the most-watched telenovela Umkhokha The Curse

It was said that the directors and scriptwriters felt that her character on the show was not growing

Mbali expressed gratitude to everyone who supported her throughout her time on the show and also thanked the crew members

Actress Mbali Ngiba leaves 'Umkhokha: The Curse.' Image: @mbaliyezwengiba

Source: Instagram

The former Real Housewives Of Durban star Mbaliyezwe Ngiba has recently opened up about rumours about her leaving the KZN-based telenovela Umkhokha: The Curse.

Mbali Ngiba confirms her exit from Umkhokha The Curse

Questions have been raised about some of the actors and actresses in the most-watched telenovela about their fate on the show ever since the show was renewed for a second season.

Mbaliyezwe Ngiba was one of the actresses who was rumoured to be leaving the show, and she has recently confirmed her exit. According to ZiMoja, the directors and scriptwriters of the show believed that Ngiba's character in the telenovela had no growth at all.

The insider said:

"They felt she was stagnant and there was not much they could do with her character. When writers encounter difficulties in developing a character's arc, their next course of action often involves writing the character off or, if they seek a permanent departure, killing them off. Mbali, despite her commendable acting skills and her kind and gentle nature, found herself in this predicament. The writers were at a loss for how to further evolve her role within the narrative."

A source also told ZiMoja that Mbali's contract was terminated after the incident between her and a security guard, which went viral on social media, and it put her in the bad books of the producer of Umkhokha:

"That put her in bad books with Duma Ndlovu. He likes respect and that was the end for her."

The publication also approached Mbali about her exit, and she expressed her sincere gratitude to the crew members and everyone who supported her on the show.

She said:

"I want to thank everyone for supporting me, producers, characters, and everyone."

Umkhokha The Curse star Deli Malinga wins award 30 years since career started

In a previous report by Briefly News, Deli Malinga won the Best Supporting Actress in a Telenovela award at the South African Film And Television Awards, marking her first win in three decades in the industry.

Malinga expressed her gratitude and hope that her story would inspire others who may be losing hope in their careers. She emphasised the importance of not underestimating any role and giving full commitment to one's craft, urging fellow actors and actresses to stay humble and dedicated.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News