Mzansi's most-loved show Umkhokha: The Curse, returned with a bag and a whole lot

The entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald shared some spoilers of what viewers should expect

Many netizens can't wait for the season to start and also shared that they don't bring new characters

‘Umkhokha The Curse’ Season 2 is back with a bang. Image: @mdnewss

Mzansi's most-watched telenovela has some great news for their viewers, and this came after the whole drama of one of their cast members Kini Shandu who is facing disciplinary after his distateful comments.

Umkhokha The Curse is back with a bang

The wait is soon over as the most-loved telenovela Umkhokha The Curse is back with a bang and a whole lot of drama, not forgetting plot twists. The entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald shared some spoilers of what viewers can expect from the new season on his Twitter (X) page.

He wrote:

"#UmkhokhaTheCurse Season 2 starts with a bang The Mzobes and the Gumedes embark on a journey of trying to get rid of the curse not knowing that the Mzobe ancestral bag is the reason why the curse will continue to take their loved ones.

"Zodwa is given the task of finding the ancestral bag not knowing that Thenjiwe is hiding it from everyone but will she find out the truth ? Another family member dies, the Gumedes and Mthembus are forced to mourn another death and on the other side Sphamandla is forced to marry another wife by the church."

Viewers can't wait to watch the new season

Many social media users shared how they can't wait to watch the new season and also wished that the production doesn't bring new characters. See some of the comments below:

@SueRadi4 wrote:

"Jabulani weh... please tell the scriptwriter to go back to the drawing board. We cannot lose Mabusi."

@noni_vee4 said:

"Aikhona nooooo ngiyala can't they change the script kufe u Gabisile instead of Mabusi."

@Aphie91 shared:

"What a bang!! ‼️ Zodwa will finally be doing something that's more constructive for her family. Uzoshada uNobuntu or Nobukhosi uSphamandla? Shame man!"

@kailo_baby responded:

"So we lose Mabusi?!All the while Gabi knows where the bag is and is quiet."

@lee_eyees replied:

"Eseng ka Mabusi maybe Gabisile . Mamzobe is making everyone's life difficult and ga bolele selo."

@Kuly_Mazing wrote:

"I'm glad they sorted out Deliwe's issue I was scared they might change her in S2."

Deli wins award 30 years since career started

In a previous report by Briefly News, Deli Malinga won the Best Supporting Actress in a Telenovela award at the South African Film And Television Awards, marking her first win in three decades in the industry.

Malinga expressed her gratitude and hope that her story would inspire others who may be losing hope in their careers. She emphasised the importance of not underestimating any role and giving full commitment to one's craft, urging fellow actors and actresses to stay humble and dedicated.

