Media personality Nkanyiso Makhanya has made his debut on Umkhokha: The Curse

He joins the much-loved Mzansi Magic, portraying the character of Menga, a soldier and friend to Ndoda Gumede

Viewers of the show are already excited about his arrival, hoping that he will shake things up

Former Uzalo star Nkanyiso Makhanya has been scooped by the popular Mzansi Magic telenovela Umkhokha: The Curse, who will act alongside one of MaMzobe's children, Ndoda.

Nkanyiso Makhanya has joined the 'Umkhokha: The Curse' family as Menga. Images: @mfundo.pix, @therealnkanyiso

Source: Instagram

Nkanyiso Makhanya joins Umkhokha: the Curse as Menga

The talented broadcaster's casting news to play Menga, the friend of Ndoda on the weekday show, was announced on Twitter by entertainment commentator @PhilMphela:

"CASTING NEWS: Nkanyiso Makhanya joins #UmkhokhaTheCurse. Uzalo star has joined the cast of the Mzansi Magic telenovela as Menga, a soldier and friend to Ndoda Gumede. Nkanyiso made his on-screen debut last night."

Check out the casting poster below:

Umkhokha: The Curse viewers welcome Nkanyiso Makhanya

Social media users were amped to see the new talent joining the family, with some finding storylines fitting his new character. The biggest speculation with Tweeps was that he would be Ndoda Gumede's secret gay lover. Check out some of the comments below:

@Jabu_Macdonald observed:

"His friendship with Ndoda is too suspicious."

@cowen90 agreed:

"I've been getting hints from Ndoda and now this addition adds to that."

@Hle_Mthembu congratulated:

"uNdoda can’t act to save his life. Congratulations to uNkanyiso."

@Sharon_R_Nyika asked:

"Menga and Ndoda are lovers neh?"

@sithuledu confirmed:

"Ndoda's boyfriend, I can't wait for the drama."

@SabsMaebela was amped:

"I haven’t seen the relevance of having Ndoda on this show, hopefully, we’ll see something now."

@MaxwellelNkosi was swooning:

"This man is gorgeous."

@tebogosebs predicted:

"Ndoda will exit the show soon, the church wouldn't approve of their relationship either way."

Source: Briefly News