‘Umkhokha the Curse’ Fans Fear Gabisile or Ndoda Departure As Suicide Threat Looms
- Umkhokha the Curse fans are speculating that Mamzobe's kids, Gabisile or Ndoda, will face the suicide curse soon
- The current storyline has fans on edge and fearing the writers will kill off one of their favourite characters
- Viewers guessed who the curse would target on social media and agreed that they didn't want to see Alizwa Sikhafungana, who plays Gabisile, leave the show
PAY ATTENTION: We Need your Opinion! What do You Think about this Website? Take 5-min Poll and Make Briefly News Better Now.
Umkhokha the Curse fans are buzzing on social media as they dive deep into speculations about the show's mysterious storyline.
Umkhokha the Curse episode triggers fans
The latest episode has triggered a wave of theories that the ominous suicide curse will strike another offspring of Mamzobe.
The hot debate centres around whether the unfortunate victim will be Gabisile or Ndoda.
PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!
Fans are split on their predictions, but many seem convinced that Ndoda will meet a tragic end soon.
Alizwa and Deli's onscreen chemistry
One thing viewers agreed on is that they don't want to bid farewell to the talented Alizwa Sikhafungana, who breathes life into the beloved character of Gabisile.
Fans adore watching her plotting and scheming with her onscreen mother, Thenjiwe “MaMzobe” Gumede, portrayed by the seasoned actress Deli Malinga
Fans guess between Gabisile and Ndoda
See some of the comments below:
@N.B.Maphumulo mentioned:
"No no no Gabi don't do this please."
@Andy posted:
"It must be Ndoda leaving uMkhokha not Gabisile."
@the_original_pearl added:
"It's Ndoda. He should have stayed emasotjeni."
@sessie_canyle said:
"It's not Gabsile it's Ndoda who ends his life."
@Palesam81 asked:
"Haibo, so now she's leaving uMkhokha? "
@SboneloDube wrote:
"Story line enjani kanti le?"
@thandeka624 commented:
"They changed the storyline, we were waiting for Nobuntu to commit suicide."
‘Umkhokha: The Curse’ star Khwezi shows baby bump
In another article, Briefly News reported that Kwezi Ndlovu is expecting her first baby. The Umkhokha: The Curse actress announced in a breathtaking short clip at the beach.
Kwezi went on Instagram and posted a video of her lying on the beach and rubbing her visibly bulging baby bump. Her clip was met with congratulatory messages from her followers and some excited industry friends.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News