Umkhokha the Curse fans are speculating that Mamzobe's kids, Gabisile or Ndoda, will face the suicide curse soon

The current storyline has fans on edge and fearing the writers will kill off one of their favourite characters

Viewers guessed who the curse would target on social media and agreed that they didn't want to see Alizwa Sikhafungana, who plays Gabisile, leave the show

'Umkhokha the Curse' viewers made predictions about the storyline. Image: @ @dellymalinga9 and @alizwa_sikhafungana

Source: Instagram

Umkhokha the Curse fans are buzzing on social media as they dive deep into speculations about the show's mysterious storyline.

Umkhokha the Curse episode triggers fans

The latest episode has triggered a wave of theories that the ominous suicide curse will strike another offspring of Mamzobe.

The hot debate centres around whether the unfortunate victim will be Gabisile or Ndoda.

Fans are split on their predictions, but many seem convinced that Ndoda will meet a tragic end soon.

Alizwa and Deli's onscreen chemistry

One thing viewers agreed on is that they don't want to bid farewell to the talented Alizwa Sikhafungana, who breathes life into the beloved character of Gabisile.

Fans adore watching her plotting and scheming with her onscreen mother, Thenjiwe “MaMzobe” Gumede, portrayed by the seasoned actress Deli Malinga

Fans guess between Gabisile and Ndoda

See some of the comments below:

@N.B.Maphumulo mentioned:

"No no no Gabi don't do this please."

@Andy posted:

"It must be Ndoda leaving uMkhokha not Gabisile."

@the_original_pearl added:

"It's Ndoda. He should have stayed emasotjeni."

@sessie_canyle said:

"It's not Gabsile it's Ndoda who ends his life."

@Palesam81 asked:

"Haibo, so now she's leaving uMkhokha? "

@SboneloDube wrote:

"Story line enjani kanti le?"

@thandeka624 commented:

"They changed the storyline, we were waiting for Nobuntu to commit suicide."

