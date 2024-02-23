Sol Phenduka responded to Cyan Boujee's insults during her rant

The Podcast and Chill host and some of his followers weren't impressed with the comments, saying they weren't funny

However, Mzansi mercilessly trolled Sol after Cyan called him dark blue blobfish

Sol Phenduka responded to Cyan Boujee's comments, saying they weren't funny. Images: Facebook/ Sol Phenduka and Instagram/ cyan.boujee24

Sol Phenduka weighed in on the insults Cyan Boujee hurled at him and MacG after they called her names. The controversial YouTuber called Sol a dark blue blobfish, and he thought she was childish, but some fans believed she was accurate.

Sol Phenduka responds to Cyan Boujee insults

Podcast and Chill host, Sol Phenduka, responded to the comments Cyan Boujee made about him during her rant.

The controversial YouTuber called Sol a dark blue blobfish and had netizens Googling to find out what the fish looked like, and the results were hilarious, but Sol didn't think so:

Taking to his Twitter (X) page, the broadcaster responded to a of the blobfish shared by PeterMmorgan1:

"You're all too old to even find this funny."

Mzansi weighs in on Cyan Boujee's insult to Sol Phenduka

Netizens are impressed by Cyan Boujee's rant and thought her insults about Sol were accurate:

GI_Irvin wrote:

"But I bet you agree that she hit you hard with this fish jab."

KgantshiKG posted:

"Sol, at some point, you have to take it as you give it."

GoitsiLaurent trolled Sol:

"Now, now, Sol, it's all good and well there by the podcast when we laugh with you guys. The resemblance is uncanny, I'm afraid."

Meanwhile, some netizens didn't find Cyan's insult funny:

Innocent0410084 said:

"You can't let this slide."

BabMtshali wrote::

"The people who find it funny are the same people who find your jokes funny."

MxuStru dragged Cyan:

"Cyan's comeback is pathetic and weak."

